ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, MN

One Person Hurt in Houston County Rollover Crash

By Luke Lonien
Fun 104.3
Fun 104.3
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hokah, MN (KROC-AM News) - One woman was hurt in a rollover crash in Houston County Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports an SUV was traveling north on Highway...

fun1043.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fun 104.3

Motorcyclist Severely Injured in NW Rochester Crash

Rochester police responded to a severe injury crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck Thursday afternoon. Preliminary reports indicate a motorcyclist was traveling south on Valleyhigh Drive Northwest when the pickup pulled out into his path from Instrument Drive near the Benchmark Electronics and Pace Dairy plants. The crash was reported shortly after 4 PM.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Scam Costs Rochester Business Employee $1,100

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An employee at a Rochester business is out $1,100 after she reportedly fell victim to a scam. Rochester police officers were dispatched to a business in the southeast part of the city at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The employee reported getting a call from a person posing as a member of an Olmsted County police department.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Three Arrested for Assaulting Rochester Police Officers

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three Rochester residents are expected to face charges for allegedly assaulting three Rochester Police officers. The incident began Wednesday night when the Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded to the report of a 17-year-old girl with a compound leg fracture at the Edgewood Apartments in the 850 block of 16th Ave. Southeast shortly before 9 p.m. First responders requested the assistance of Rochester Police after reportedly seeing roughly a dozen people engaged in a fight when they arrived at the apartment complex.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Rochester Police Arrest Man with Five Felony Warrants

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man with five felony warrants was taken into custody at a Rochester hotel Thursday afternoon. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers arrested 34-year-old Randy Rocha at a hotel located in the 1200 block of Broadway Ave. South. Moilanen said Rocha had warrants for one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, two counts of second-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count of third-degree possession of a controlled substance and one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. The warrant for second-degree assault was issued just last week after Rocha failed to show up for his sentencing hearing.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Houston County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Houston County, MN
City
Brownsville, MN
City
Houston, MN
City
Hokah, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Houston County, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Fun 104.3

Rochester Woman Airlifted Following Horse Riding Accident

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders rescued a Rochester woman who was thrown from and kicked by a horse in rural Olmsted County over the weekend. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a property northeast of Stewartville in the 8600 block of 43rd Avenue Southeast around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said emergency personnel needed to use a UTV to get to the 42-year-old woman. First responders say she was in and out of consciousness.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Two Semis Involved in Deadly Crash in Northwest Minnesota

Moorhead, MN (KROC-AM News) - A deadly three-vehicle crash on I-94 in Moorhead involved two semis Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol has released minimal details on the wreck. The report indicates that all three vehicles were traveling west on the interstate just after 2:00 p.m near mile marker two....
Fun 104.3

Man Wanted for Attempted Murder Arrested in Winona

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis man with an outstanding arrest warrant for attempted murder and first-degree assault was arrested in Winona Friday night. A press release from the Winona Police Department says Minneapolis Police alerted officers in Winona that the subject could be in a residence in the 550 block of Main St. near Winona State. The man was wanted in connection with a Minneapolis gas station shooting that happened on June 16.
WINONA, MN
Fun 104.3

New Roundabout Approved For SW Rochester Intersection

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester City Council voted last night to proceed with the development of a new roundabout at an increasingly busy intersection just off South Broadway at the south end of the city. By a unanimous vote, the Council authorized a nearly $160,000 contract to design...
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#County Road#Traffic Accident#Mayo Clinic Health System#Southeast Minnesota Pools
Fun 104.3

Rochester Man Charged in Crash That Killed 22 Year Old Woman

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with a crash in April that claimed the life of a 22-year-old Rochester woman. According to the criminal complaint, 20-year-old Deng Kwel was driving at a high rate of speed in the southbound...
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Rochester Woman Arrested After Fight at Rochester Smoke Shop

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman has been arrested after a fight broke out at a Rochester smoke shop. Rochester Police said 33-year-old Krystal Phillips entered the Broadway Smoke Shop in the 1900 block of South Broadway and attempted to purchase some items around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. A...
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Fun 104.3

Man Arrested For Stealing Enclosed Trailer in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Kellogg man has been arrested after allegedly stealing an enclosed utility trailer in Rochester. Officers from the Rochester Police Department responded to the 4800 block of 19th Street Northwest around 9:10 p.m. to the report of the stolen trailer. The victim, a 39-year-old Rochester man, had photos that gave a description of the suspect, the suspect vehicle, and the stolen trailer.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Minnesota Appeals Court Reverses Rochester Man’s Conviction

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Court of Appeals has reversed the conviction of a Rochester man who was accused of terrorizing a former girlfriend. In a ruling handed down this week, the appellate court found the constitutional rights of 28-year-old Levell Booth were violated when the judges handling his case failed to rule on his "clear, unequivocal, and timely request to represent himself.” The decision sends the case back to Olmsted County Court, where the Olmsted County Attorney's Office could decide to appeal the ruling, bring Booth to trial on the charges, or drop the case.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

URGENT: 1,500+ Backpacks Needed for Kids in Rochester Area

If you haven't walked around Minnesota Target lately, FYI, school supplies are out. All of the pencil pouches and new backpacks with the latest popular characters are ready for your little one to take home. Some parents love this time of year. Some of us don't. In fact, mid-June was a bit early in my opinion to bring these items to the big display in the back of the North Target in Rochester. Unfortunately, not everyone in our community can afford the cutest backpacks for their kids. In fact, 1,500+ backpacks are still needed for kids in Olmsted County before school starts.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Plan for More Parking Spaces in Rochester Moves Forward

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A plan that adds more parking in the downtown Rochester area took a step closer to becoming reality. The Rochester City Council Monday night unanimously approved a conditional use permit for a proposal that would add more surface parking spaces at the former Kmart and AMPI sites along 3rd Ave. Southeast. City documents indicate nearly 400 parking spaces would be added on the AMPI property and almost 250 additional parking spots would go in at the former Kmart building.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Heavy Rain Hits Areas of Southeastern Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Portions of southeastern Minnesota received some much-needed rain early this morning, but in some areas, it was likely too much rain. It appears the heaviest rain fell in southern Fillmore County. The National Weather Service received a report of 2.8 inches of rain in the town of Carimona, about 2 miles west of Preston. Spring Valley reported 2.3 inches of rain, while the National Weather Service says Hayfield saw about 1.75 inches. Similar rainfall amounts were reported along the Mississippi River in the Winona area. Nearly 1.4 inches fell on Wabasha.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Fun 104.3

Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
863K+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://fun1043.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy