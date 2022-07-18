Bargain Hunt - Series 62: Southwell 2

Westover will face a maximum of five rivals in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot on Saturday. A luckless third in the Derby at Epsom, Ralph Beckett's star colt gained compensation when routing his rivals in the Irish Derby at the Curragh earlier this month.
James Doyle is relishing the prospect of partnering Mishriff for the first time in the King George at Ascot on Saturday but admits he feels “terribly sorry” for the star’s former rider David Egan. With owner Prince Faisal announcing last week that Egan was no longer his...
LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day one) Warwickshire 155-6: Hain 68*, Rhodes 32; Saini 3-59 High-class bowling from Oliver Hannon-Dalby put Warwickshire in charge before Kent hit back on a wicket-strewn opening day in the County Championship at Edgbaston. In a crucial game, with both teams perched precariously above...
Cazoo Derby runner-up Hoo Ya Mal has joined George Boughey for a possible crack at the St Leger before he departs for Australia later in the year. Formerly trained by Andrew Balding, he was bought by new connections on the eve of Royal Ascot for the princely sum of £1.2million.
The Queen's Baton Relay has arrived in champion swimmer Adam Peaty's hometown ahead of the Commonwealth Games. The baton was carried through Uttoxeter in Staffordshire by baton bearers and will continue its journey around the county on Wednesday. Peaty's former coach John Plant cheered from the sidelines and said he...
Comments / 0