ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, MN

One Person Hurt in Houston County Rollover Crash

By Luke Lonien
KROC News
KROC News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hokah, MN (KROC-AM News) - One woman was hurt in a rollover crash in Houston County Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports an SUV was traveling north on Highway...

krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KROC News

Motorcyclist Severely Injured in NW Rochester Crash

Rochester police responded to a severe injury crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck Thursday afternoon. Preliminary reports indicate a motorcyclist was traveling south on Valleyhigh Drive Northwest when the pickup pulled out into his path from Instrument Drive near the Benchmark Electronics and Pace Dairy plants. The crash was reported shortly after 4 PM.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Scam Costs Rochester Business Employee $1,100

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An employee at a Rochester business is out $1,100 after she reportedly fell victim to a scam. Rochester police officers were dispatched to a business in the southeast part of the city at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The employee reported getting a call from a person posing as a member of an Olmsted County police department.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Rochester Man Expected to Face Charges for Kicking Police Officer

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man was arrested after he allegedly broke a cup over another man’s head and kicked a police officer. Rochester Police Lt. Tom Fuadskar says officers were called to the Salvation Army downtown around 8 a.m. Wednesday on the report of a person being disorderly and physically aggressive with staff. Officers learned the subject, identified as 29-year-old Mahamad Abikar, dumped out his coffee before breaking the cup it was in over a staff member’s head.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Rural Rochester Man Sentenced For Armed Confrontations

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A rural Rochester man has been sentenced to three years probation for a series of shootings on New Year's Day. 64-year-old Paul Reichel was also fined $500. He earlier admitted to gross misdemeanor harassment charges through a plea agreement that resulted in the dismissal of six counts of second-degree assault.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Houston County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Houston County, MN
City
Brownsville, MN
City
Houston, MN
City
Hokah, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Houston County, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
KROC News

Wabasha County Semi Truck Rollover Sends Driver to Hospital

Kellogg, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Durand, Wis. man was injured after his semi-truck rolled over in Wabasha County early Monday morning. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 60-year-old Randall Huppert was traveling south on Hwy. 61 south of Kellogg when his Kenworth semi left the roadway and rolled shortly before 5 a.m. The report says the truck came to rest in the median in the area of Hwy. 61 and 630th St.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
KROC News

Three Arrested for Assaulting Rochester Police Officers

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three Rochester residents are expected to face charges for allegedly assaulting three Rochester Police officers. The incident began Wednesday night when the Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded to the report of a 17-year-old girl with a compound leg fracture at the Edgewood Apartments in the 850 block of 16th Ave. Southeast shortly before 9 p.m. First responders requested the assistance of Rochester Police after reportedly seeing roughly a dozen people engaged in a fight when they arrived at the apartment complex.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Rochester Police Arrest Man with Five Felony Warrants

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man with five felony warrants was taken into custody at a Rochester hotel Thursday afternoon. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers arrested 34-year-old Randy Rocha at a hotel located in the 1200 block of Broadway Ave. South. Moilanen said Rocha had warrants for one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, two counts of second-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count of third-degree possession of a controlled substance and one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. The warrant for second-degree assault was issued just last week after Rocha failed to show up for his sentencing hearing.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#County Road#Traffic Accident#Mayo Clinic Health System#Southeast Minnesota Pools
KROC News

Man and Woman Charged for Rochester Apartment Complex Break-ins

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two Minnesota residents are facing a laundry list of charges for allegedly breaking into multiple buildings in a Rochester apartment complex and stealing coins from washing machines and dryers. The criminal complaint says surveillance footage shows 30-year-old Stephanie Bellanger and 37-year-old Cody Hendrickson of Richfield breaking...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Rochester Police Investigating Possible Overdose Death in Park

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating a possible overdose death reported in Cook Park Sunday evening. A Police Spokesperson said officers were called to the park shortly before 7:30 p.m. by a man who was there with a 39-year-old female friend. The man said he went to check on her after she had been in a restroom for a long time and noticed she was not breathing.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Deadly Motorcycle Crash in Wabasha County

(KROC-AM News) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in Wabasha County Saturday evening. According to a news release from the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcycle was traveling on 350th Ave in Hyde Park Township when it swerved to miss a deer in the roadway around 7:45 p.m and crashed.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
KROC News

Birds Blamed For Large Power Outage in SE Minnesota

Chatfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Turkey vultures are being blamed for knocking out the power for hundreds of customers in southeast Minnesota Monday. A representative from People’s Energy Cooperative says roughly 1,300 customers in the Chatfield area lost power when the birds flew into a substation. The outage reports came in shortly before 9:30 a.m.
CHATFIELD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KROC News

Risk of Severe Weather in SE Minnesota Saturday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see severe weather this weekend. The Storm Prediction Center released an outlook for Saturday that shows most of southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin has a level three risk of seeing numerous severe thunderstorms. The preliminary outlook says the potentially severe storms could strike between the late afternoon and evening.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Reportedly Passed Out Driver Arrested in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Buffalo City, Wisconsin man is facing a potential felony drug charge and DWI after police say he was found with methamphetamine and numerous pills in Rochester Friday afternoon. Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen says a motorist called officers to the 1800 block of Assisi Dr....
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Two Semis Involved in Deadly Crash in Northwest Minnesota

Moorhead, MN (KROC-AM News) - A deadly three-vehicle crash on I-94 in Moorhead involved two semis Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol has released minimal details on the wreck. The report indicates that all three vehicles were traveling west on the interstate just after 2:00 p.m near mile marker two....
KROC News

Man Wanted for Attempted Murder Arrested in Winona

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis man with an outstanding arrest warrant for attempted murder and first-degree assault was arrested in Winona Friday night. A press release from the Winona Police Department says Minneapolis Police alerted officers in Winona that the subject could be in a residence in the 550 block of Main St. near Winona State. The man was wanted in connection with a Minneapolis gas station shooting that happened on June 16.
WINONA, MN
KROC News

New Roundabout Approved For SW Rochester Intersection

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester City Council voted last night to proceed with the development of a new roundabout at an increasingly busy intersection just off South Broadway at the south end of the city. By a unanimous vote, the Council authorized a nearly $160,000 contract to design...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Zumbro Falls Area Man Sentenced For Father’s Murder

Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Zumbro Falls area man has been sentenced to 36 years in prison for murdering his father. 46-year-old James Riley previously entered into a plea agreement with Wabasha County prosecutors and admitted to a second-degree murder charge. A first-degree murder charge that was issued by the Wabasha County Grand Jury was dismissed through the plea deal.
ZUMBRO FALLS, MN
KROC News

We Now Know The Opening Date for Red Cow in Rochester

Are you ready to bite down on what is supposed to be one of the best burgers in the entire state of Minnesota? Well, get ready, because the rumor of an opening date was recently announced for one of Rochester's newest restaurants, Red Cow!. When is Red Cow Opening in...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy