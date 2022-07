Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has picked up North American rights to Gracie Otto’s Seriously Red, the Dolly Parton impersonator comedy which stars and was produced by Rose Byrne, that made its world premiere at SXSW. Gravitas plans a Q1 2023 release. The musical pic follows Red (Krew Boylan), who is at a crossroads in her life. A red haired woman grappling with high expectations and low self-esteem, she pours herself a cup of ambition and trades her 9 to 5 career in real estate for a life under the spotlight as a Dolly Parton impersonator. After misreading...

