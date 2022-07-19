PLAY Performance Group presents ‘The Greatest Show in CO!’ this weekend

The sixth annual Mountain Rats Festival will be taking over Eagle Ranch on Sept. 17 and 18, in a bigger and better fashion. The festival, which began in 2016 with a variety of trail running challenges, has expanded to include mountain bike races, a bit of friendly competition with an Amazing Race through Eagle Ranch and now a daytime festival on Capitol Street between Founders Avenue and Sylvan Lake Road. The festival will feature bike clinics, bootcamp workouts, kids’ road and bike races, local vendors and food trucks, and live music featuring Eagle’s own Trees Don’t Move.
