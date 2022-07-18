ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

New Caribbean Restaurant Opens in Henderson Kentucky

By Melissa Awesome
103GBF
103GBF
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You can get a taste of Caribbean cuisine in Henderson!. It's always cool to hear of restaurants serving up unique cuisine coming to the area. Caribbean cuisine is something that we definitely don't have a ton of around this area, so I'm excited to see a new restaurant serving it...

103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103GBF

New Brewery Coming to Evansville’s West Side

Another place to try out a locally brewed beer is heading to Evansville's west side!. Sitting near Barker and the Lloyd Expressway sits a building that is about to have new life brought to it! The building was once just used as the University of Southern Indiana's scene, prop, and costume storage for their theater program. According to an article on USI.edu in 2018 the university board of trustees authorized the sale of this building. Here's what USI had to say about the building and its use:
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

New Mr. B’s location opening in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro realtor says he’s sold the building at 3030 Highland Pointe. That’s off Highway 54 near Highway 231. It used to be Maloney’s Pizza and Wings. Jim Estes says it will now be Mr. B’s Pizza and Wings, and like the Evansville...
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Henderson, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
City
Henderson, KY
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
Local
Kentucky Restaurants
103GBF

Mystery Camper Shows Up on a Sandbar in the Middle of an Indiana River

There are so many questions and not many answers. Every few years, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers come to the Evansville riverfront to dredge the bottom of the Ohio River along Dress Plaza on Riverside Drive. This stretch of the river is designated as a Federal Navigation Channel for barge traffic and must maintain a depth of at least nine feet to keep barges from getting stuck in the middle of the river. The result is a long sandbar, or "pumpout" as it is commonly referred to because they literally suck the sand and other sediments from the bottom of the river and "pump it out" at another location, that becomes a popular destination for area boaters to dock and enjoy a day on the river.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Kentucky Consignment Shop Gets A 10,000 Square Foot New Home [PHOTOS]

Kentucky consignment shops are something of a beautiful wonder. We like stuff in the Bluegrass State. One shop just got a new home and it's much bigger. I often have people ask me "What's the difference between consignment & thrift?" Consignment shops allow you to bring your items to their store for a profit. You take items according to seasons for clothing and some take household and other items. The return for items is generally about 50% and I have seen a few places offer 60%.
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Haitian#Food Drink#Tikay Caribbean Taste#Website#Tikay Caribbean Cuisine
wevv.com

New pizza spot open for business in downtown Evansville

A new pizza spot is now open in downtown Evansville, Indiana. Pangea Pizzeria opened up at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the corner of Northwest 2nd Street and Ingle Street. On Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, the restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. for lunch service, and again from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. for dinner. Lunch hours at Pangea Pizzeria will stay the same on Fridays and Saturdays, but on those days, dinner will be served from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Henderson man cuts hair after 20 years for good cause

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A man in Henderson is cutting his hair for the first time in nearly two decades. James Floyd will be cutting his long dreads after nearly 20 years to raise money for Riverview School. The Henderson school is a preschool for children with special needs. After...
HENDERSON, KY
103GBF

Southern Indiana Native Has Roles in ‘Stranger Things’, New Film ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’

Who knew the Interstate 64 corridor between the Evansville metro and Louisville would have such a strong Stranger Things connection? The answer is nobody. But it really does. The fourth season of the wildly popular Netflix series features a 10-year-old actress named Elizabeth Howlett in the second episode. Well now we've learned that an actress from right here in the tri-state is also a member of the Stranger Things cast.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
99.5 WKDQ

Sign on Kentucky County Road Has Drivers A Bit Freaked Out & Curious [PHOTO]

Have you ever been driving along and see something on the side of the road that made you say HUH?! A sign in this Kentucky town has drivers scratching their heads. Here at the radio station, we do what we call Digi Awards in January of every year. These awards are fun and quirky and celebrate the articles each Radio Personality or Content Creator produces each year. One of the awards that always pop up year after year is "What's Up With That Can Of Beans?" Basically, this is the award for a story about a question people are asking but nobody knows or says anything so someone steps up and tackles the subject.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Restaurant owner warning others about fake money

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville restaurant owner is warning the community about customers using fake bills to pay for their food. Jeff Wheeler at Great Steak in Eastland Mall says he’s had a couple of people pay for their $10 meals with a fake $50 bills, and got all the change back in real cash.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Solar panel farm planned for Dubois County

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – According to the Dubois County Free Press, a 1,200 acre solar panel project that could produce up to 100 mega-watts of electricity is being planned for the Duff-Patoka township area. The project is being constructed by a company out of Houston, Texas that operates 58 wind farms in the United […]
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Clint Black performing in Evansville later this year

County music superstar Clint Black will return to Evansville in December. Black, his wife Lisa Hartman Black, and daughter Lily Pearl Black will perform at the Victory Theater on December 17th. The concert is part of the "Mostly Hits and The Mrs." tour. Pre sale tickets will start on July...
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Evansville Stables Offering Free Therapeutic Horse Riding for Veterans

The men and women who make the commitment to serve our country are some of the bravest humans on earth. To willingly sign up for duty with a branch of the armed forces knowing you very well could be sent to a war zone on the other side of the planet takes a level of guts I do not have. With that said, the scars of battle, both physically and mentally, can last for years after their time on the battlefield even for the toughest individuals. Fortunately, there are many programs available for those who are suffering from physical wounds, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other mental health challenges to help them navigate and cope with those unfortunate by-products of combat. That includes a new program on Evansville's west side that's using horses to help veterans try to live as normal of a life as possible.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Child trapped during fire in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A child was rushed to the hospital from a fire scene in Evansville. Fire officials say the call came in at 9:45 a.m. Friday from the 400 block of E. Michigan St. They say Evansville Police arrived first and confirmed there was a working fire. They...
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy