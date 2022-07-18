ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin misses the cut for 2023 four-star F Devin Royal

By Dillon Graff
By Dillon Graff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
On Monday, 2023, four-star forward Devin Royal, who holds an offer from Wisconsin, trimmed his list of schools down to nine.

According to Alex Karamonos, the 6-foot-6, 210-pound forward will focus on Alabama, Clemson, Marquette, Michigan, Miami, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Ohio State, and Penn State. Effectively ending any consideration, he may have been giving UW.

Per the 247sports Composite, Royal is the No. 76 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, the No. 14 SF in the country, and the No. 2 player in Ohio.

Coach Gard will continue his search for a forward prospect to add to the 2023 recruiting class that already features John Blackwell and Gus Yalden.

