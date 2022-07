MADISON, Wis. – Sometimes, players and teams play better when they play with a chip on their shoulder. Well, on the night after a nine-run loss, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters recorded a blowout win of their own against the Madison Mallards, 11-0. The scoring started early and often for the Rafters. After a Ben Ross leadoff single in the top of the first, McKinley Erves hit an RBI double off the right center field wall to give the Rats a 1-0 lead. After a Brendan Bobo single, Jacob Igawa hit an RBI single to give the Rafters a 2-0 lead. In the next at-bat, Nate Nankil lined an RBI double to left to put Wisconsin Rapids up 3-0. The Rats made it 4-0 after a Seth Stroh RBI groundout. With two outs, Colin Tuft hit an RBI triple to put Wisconsin Rapids up 5-0.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO