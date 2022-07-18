ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

VIDEO: Fire breaks out at Oxford Dollar General

Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

WTNH

Naugatuck police look to identify porch pirate

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Naugatuck Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a porch pirate who stole a package in the city on Wednesday. According to police, the suspect stole a package in the area of Prospect Street, and they are believed to be driving a black sedan. See the porch […]
NAUGATUCK, CT
Eyewitness News

Shots fired near vigil in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Shots were fired near a vigil that happened in Waterbury on Thursday night, according to a report to police. Waterbury police said it happened at the Pine Grove Cemetery on Meriden Road just before 9:15 p.m. Officers said they found evidence of shots fired in the...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford Police Investigate Non-Fatal Shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police Patrol Officers responded to the area of 393 Franklin Avenue on a citizen call of hearing shots fired. Officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound inside of 393 Franklin Avenue, according to police. The victim was immediately transported to an area...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

5 People’s Bank branches robbed at CT Stop & Shop stores in past week. Here’s what we know.

Police in at least five Connecticut municipalities are investigating recent robberies involving People’s United Bank branches located inside Stop & Shop grocery stores. All of the robberies have been reported in the past week, according to police departments in the communities — mostly in the Hartford area — where the incidents have occurred.
Register Citizen

West Haven neighbors startled by no-notice explosions near The Haven

WEST HAVEN — Like any normal Thursday morning, Michele Dalton was stepping into the shower around 8:30 a.m. when suddenly she heard a faint boom. Ten minutes later, another boom, one she said shook the foundation of her First Avenue home. “Things fell off the wall. That is how...
Register Citizen

Milford woman charged with DUI after Stratford head-on crash

BRIDGEPORT - A Milford woman had a blood/alcohol level over four times the legal limit when police said she crashed head-on into another car at a Stratford intersection. Amy Lyn Corris, 45, of Cardinal Drive, was already awaiting trial for allegedly leaving the scene of another crash, when police said she crashed her Nissan Pathfinder head-on into a Lexus sedan at the intersection of Main Street and Warner Hill Road on July 9.
STRATFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury police investigating deadly overnight shooting

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Waterbury police are investigating who killed an 18-year-old man overnight. Police said it happened on Willow Street. Loved ones of the victim are trying to figure out how to come to grips with his death. “His smile, his laugh, his smell, him,” said Neajah Thompson.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

State police make arrests in retail theft ring

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – State police have made three arrests in a state-wide retail theft ring that they have been investigating on Wednesday. While conducting a domestic highway enforcement operation, state police said they witnessed a man driving a truck that was suspected of multiple thefts in the Hartford area on Tuesday. The truck was […]
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Boy, 16, knocked woman down, stole car in Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK — A 16-year-old has been accused of knocking down an older woman and stealing her car outside a local convenience store earlier this year, police said. On Jan. 10, police responded to Cumberland Farms, located at 69 Rubber Ave., for a reported robbery and stolen vehicle, officials said Thursday.
NAUGATUCK, CT
NewsTimes

New Fairfield police locate, help 91-year-old Danbury woman trapped down embankment after crash

NEW FAIRFIELD — Authorities are investigating a crash off Route 39 that left a woman in her 90s trapped at the bottom of an embankment Sunday. The driver and her vehicle were located shortly before 2:50 p.m., after a police officer heard what sounded like a sick animal in the woods near New Fairfield Volunteer Fire Company headquarters on Ball Pond Road.
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

State police: 3 suspects arrested in theft ring

(WFSB) – Three people are facing charges in connection to a retail theft ring in the greater Hartford area, police said. State police said detectives saw a man driving a vehicle suspected in the thefts. The man removed all decals from the overdue U-Haul rental van and tinted all...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Teen Dead After Shooting in Waterbury

A teen is dead after a shooting in Waterbury early Thursday morning and police are investigating his death as a homicide. Police said officers responded to Willow Street at 12:04 a.m. to investigate reports of gunshots and they found an 18-year-old Waterbury man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:15 a.m., police said.
WATERBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Domestic Violence Complaint Leads To Multiple Charges

#Milford CT–On July 11, 2022, Milford Police responded to a domestic violence complaint. The victim stated that their boyfriend was upset and sending threatening text messages to them. They went to speak to Gustave Curcio and began to argue. He punched them twice in the face causing their nose to bleed. They wanted to get out of the vehicle, but he would not stop the car and let them out. After an investigation, Curcio was taken into custody and charged accordingly. He also had 2 active arrest warrants out of Stratford. His bond was set for $95,000.
MILFORD, CT

