VIDEO: Fire breaks out at Oxford Dollar General

#Milford CT–On July 11, 2022, Milford Police responded to a domestic violence complaint. The victim stated that their boyfriend was upset and sending threatening text messages to them. They went to speak to Gustave Curcio and began to argue. He punched them twice in the face causing their nose to bleed. They wanted to get out of the vehicle, but he would not stop the car and let them out. After an investigation, Curcio was taken into custody and charged accordingly. He also had 2 active arrest warrants out of Stratford. His bond was set for $95,000.

MILFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO