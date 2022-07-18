ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, MN

One Person Hurt in Houston County Rollover Crash

By Luke Lonien
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hokah, MN (KROC-AM News) - One woman was hurt in a rollover crash in Houston County Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports an SUV was traveling north on Highway...

quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
Quick Country 96.5

Wabasha County Crash Injures Rochester Man

Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man was injured following a motorcycle crash in Wabasha County Thursday evening. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 33-year-old Tyler Bale was westbound on Hwy. 60 east of Zumbro Falls around 8:15 p.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a guardrail at County Rd. 13. Bale was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Motorcyclist Severely Injured in NW Rochester Crash

Rochester police responded to a severe injury crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck Thursday afternoon. Preliminary reports indicate a motorcyclist was traveling south on Valleyhigh Drive Northwest when the pickup pulled out into his path from Instrument Drive near the Benchmark Electronics and Pace Dairy plants. The crash was reported shortly after 4 PM.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Scam Costs Rochester Business Employee $1,100

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An employee at a Rochester business is out $1,100 after she reportedly fell victim to a scam. Rochester police officers were dispatched to a business in the southeast part of the city at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The employee reported getting a call from a person posing as a member of an Olmsted County police department.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Man Expected to Face Charges for Kicking Police Officer

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man was arrested after he allegedly broke a cup over another man’s head and kicked a police officer. Rochester Police Lt. Tom Fuadskar says officers were called to the Salvation Army downtown around 8 a.m. Wednesday on the report of a person being disorderly and physically aggressive with staff. Officers learned the subject, identified as 29-year-old Mahamad Abikar, dumped out his coffee before breaking the cup it was in over a staff member’s head.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Houston County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Houston County, MN
City
Brownsville, MN
City
Houston, MN
City
Hokah, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Houston County, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Quick Country 96.5

The Two Most Stolen Cars in Minnesota in June Will Surprise You

The numbers are in from June when it comes to car thefts in Minnesota, and the two makes of cars that are stolen the most are surprising. It's not a surprise that parts of Minnesota, specifically the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, are experiencing an increase in crime. And vehicle theft has been one of those categories of crime that seems to be increasing the most. In fact, according to this Fox-9 story, the metro area has seen an 'epidemic' of vehicle thefts, as the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office called it. Car thefts have been 'exploding' since last December, the story said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Three Arrested for Assaulting Rochester Police Officers

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three Rochester residents are expected to face charges for allegedly assaulting three Rochester Police officers. The incident began Wednesday night when the Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded to the report of a 17-year-old girl with a compound leg fracture at the Edgewood Apartments in the 850 block of 16th Ave. Southeast shortly before 9 p.m. First responders requested the assistance of Rochester Police after reportedly seeing roughly a dozen people engaged in a fight when they arrived at the apartment complex.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Police Arrest Man with Five Felony Warrants

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man with five felony warrants was taken into custody at a Rochester hotel Thursday afternoon. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers arrested 34-year-old Randy Rocha at a hotel located in the 1200 block of Broadway Ave. South. Moilanen said Rocha had warrants for one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, two counts of second-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count of third-degree possession of a controlled substance and one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. The warrant for second-degree assault was issued just last week after Rocha failed to show up for his sentencing hearing.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Police Investigating Possible Overdose Death in Park

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating a possible overdose death reported in Cook Park Sunday evening. A Police Spokesperson said officers were called to the park shortly before 7:30 p.m. by a man who was there with a 39-year-old female friend. The man said he went to check on her after she had been in a restroom for a long time and noticed she was not breathing.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#County Road#Traffic Accident#Mayo Clinic Health System#Southeast Minnesota Pools
Quick Country 96.5

Man and Woman Charged for Rochester Apartment Complex Break-ins

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two Minnesota residents are facing a laundry list of charges for allegedly breaking into multiple buildings in a Rochester apartment complex and stealing coins from washing machines and dryers. The criminal complaint says surveillance footage shows 30-year-old Stephanie Bellanger and 37-year-old Cody Hendrickson of Richfield breaking...
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Birds Blamed For Large Power Outage in SE Minnesota

Chatfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Turkey vultures are being blamed for knocking out the power for hundreds of customers in southeast Minnesota Monday. A representative from People’s Energy Cooperative says roughly 1,300 customers in the Chatfield area lost power when the birds flew into a substation. The outage reports came in shortly before 9:30 a.m.
CHATFIELD, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Santa Sighting Possible at Popular Golf Course in Rochester

I interrupt this extremely hot, summer day in July to let you know that a very popular celebrity is making a visit to Rochester, Minnesota on Monday, July 25th! Normally, we see this popular dude when the temps are below freezing in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin so it will be fun to wave at the big guy while our fingers aren't frozen.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Quick Country 96.5

Zumbro Falls Area Man Sentenced For Father’s Murder

Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Zumbro Falls area man has been sentenced to 36 years in prison for murdering his father. 46-year-old James Riley previously entered into a plea agreement with Wabasha County prosecutors and admitted to a second-degree murder charge. A first-degree murder charge that was issued by the Wabasha County Grand Jury was dismissed through the plea deal.
ZUMBRO FALLS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Appeals Court Reverses Rochester Man’s Conviction

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Court of Appeals has reversed the conviction of a Rochester man who was accused of terrorizing a former girlfriend. In a ruling handed down this week, the appellate court found the constitutional rights of 28-year-old Levell Booth were violated when the judges handling his case failed to rule on his "clear, unequivocal, and timely request to represent himself.” The decision sends the case back to Olmsted County Court, where the Olmsted County Attorney's Office could decide to appeal the ruling, bring Booth to trial on the charges, or drop the case.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Tailwind Concessions Now Open In Rochester!

A gorgeous new update was just unveiled in Rochester, Minnesota! Members from the Rochester Chamber of Commerce and individuals throughout the community came together for the big reveal of the new space called Tailwind Concessions. Brand New Space Revealed at the Rochester International Airport in Minnesota. Wednesday was a fun...
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Check Out the New Shop for Women That’s Now Open in Downtown Rochester

The sign is up and mannequins are in the windows at a new boutique in downtown Rochester, Minnesota!. New Women's Boutique Shop Now Open in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. As you drive down Broadway, take a look at the west side of the road at 113 Broadway Ave North and check out the new boutique for women called True Queens Boutique. (Get directions to True Queens Boutique here.).
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy