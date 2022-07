If you remember the massive price gains Fantom and Solana had back in 2021, you’ll know how big these were for the crypto space. They made investors rich and put a lot of faith into the wider altcoin community. While prices have dropped back somewhat for both SOL and FTM, this is understandable considering the global economic conditions in play right now. Not just in crypto but in mainstream financial worlds, too. Gains are harder to come by right now—but there’s still plenty of optimism about the long term.

