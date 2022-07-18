ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CA

Former NASCAR Driver Bobby East Stabbed to Death, Suspect Killed by Police

By Lawrence Hodge
Jalopnik
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal Southern California news outlets are reporting the tragic death of former NASCAR driver Bobby East, who was reportedly stabbed outside a Westminster, CA gas station on Saturday evening. Police later killed the man alleged to have stabbed East. Born in Torrance, East got his start in racing as...

jalopnik.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crimevoice.com

Suspects in 7-Eleven robberies, fatal shootings arrested

Santa Ana police have arrested two Los Angeles men believed to be responsible for a string of robberies and murders at several 7-Eleven locations in Southern California this past month. Malik Patt (20) and Jason Payne (44) and are believed to be connected to 13 robberies and the fatal shootings...
SANTA ANA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
State
California State
Torrance, CA
Crime & Safety
Westminster, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Westminster, CA
City
Torrance, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Gang member who was shot at by LAPD officers in Sun Valley disappears during standoff

An armed gang member who was shot at by Los Angeles police officers is at large Friday morning in the Sun Valley area.According to the LAPD, Foothill Division gang officers were patrolling at about 7 p.m. near the 7800 block of Radford Avenue, near Strathern Street, when they saw a suspect they identified as a known gang member get out of a vehicle with what appeared to be a firearm. During a traffic stop, officers shot at the suspect.The suspect ran away and holed up in a nearby home. The area was evacuated, and officers surrounded the area and called in a SWAT team. But when SWAT officers entered the home, they found he was gone, according to the LAPD.It's not known if the suspect was hit by the gunfire. A weapon was found in the area where the shots were fired, and the LAPD says they are in the process of reviewing video of the shooting and gathering evidence.No further information was released about the suspect.
LOS ANGELES, CA
localocnews.com

Newport Beach Police Officers Apprehend Four People Suspected of Stealing High-End Merchandise from Neiman Marcus in Fashion Island

On July 20, 2022, at approximately 4:15 p.m., Newport Beach Police Officers were dispatched to the Neiman Marcus department store within the Fashion Island Shopping Center to a report of six subjects stealing high-end handbags from the Chanel portion of the store. The group fled Fashion Island in two different...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Local Southern California#Usac National Midget#Wood Bros#Uci Medical Center#Swat#K 9
onscene.tv

Two Car Collision Sends Three to Hospital | Anaheim

07.19.2022 | 7:34 PM | ANAHEIM – Two cars collided at the intersection of West La Palma Avenue and South Hermosa Drive. Arriving units from Anaheim fire and rescue found three patients with traumatic injuries. A level one multi-casualty incident was declared demanding additional resources for assistance. The three...
ANAHEIM, CA
KTLA

Man shot, killed on 710 Freeway in South Gate

South Gate Police and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a man on the 710 Freeway. The shooting occurred Wednesday about 7 p.m. in the southbound lanes of 710 Freeway at the Firestone exit. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died Thursday, authorities said.
SOUTH GATE, CA
onscene.tv

Rollover Crash Sends One to The Hospital | Huntington Beach

07.20.2022 | 12:08 AM | HUNTINGTON BEACH – Just after midnight Thursday morning reports were made about a two car collision at the intersection of Warner Avenue and the street in the city of Huntington Beach. Arriving units from Huntington Beach Fire and Police departments found two cars in...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
LATACO

Headlines: Street Takeover and Car Crash Already at 6th Street Bridge; Untangling the Sheriff ‘Cover-Up’ In Mitrice Richardson’s Suspicious Death

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A man was hospitalized following a car-to-car shooting last night near the intersection of San Pedro and East 28th...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NASCAR
KTLA

Driver turns self in after hit-and-run on 6th Street Viaduct: LAPD

A driver has been charged after fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run crash on the 6th Street Viaduct Monday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The driver, who has not been identified, was “conducting burnouts” on the new bridge at about 10:20 p.m. when he “lost control and collided with a 2021 Nissan […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

5 people shot in downtown LA

Police searched for several suspects connected to the shooting of at least four people in downtown Los Angeles Thursday night. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the officers were alerted to an assault with a deadly weapon on the corner of 7th Street and Spring Street at about 9:45 p.m. At the scene in front of a CVS Pharmacy, they found two men and two women with gunshot wounds.A third man who had been grazed ran to Sixth Street and called police. One of the people shot is in critical condition, while the others are in stable condition.Witnesses told police at least two suspects ran onto Spring Street towards 6th Street after the shooting. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Skater Killed in Traffic Crash near South Belhaven Street [Anaheim, CA]

ANAHEIM, CA (July 19, 2022) -Police responded to a traffic crash near South Belhaven Street that claimed the life of one person Tuesday night. The crash happened at around 8:00 p.m. on July 12th when a skateboarder was hit by an oncoming vehicle. Emergency crews arrived and pronounced the unidentified...
ANAHEIM, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in fatal crash near Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES – A man was killed in a crash Tuesday near downtown Los Angeles and Dodger Stadium. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 1:17 a.m. to the southbound Arroyo Seco Parkway south of Stadium Way where they found an overturned dark gray Scion, CHP Officer Peter Nicholson told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy