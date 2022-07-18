ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amador County, CA

Electra Fire triggers painful memories for Butte Fire survivors

By Marie-Elena Schembri
Calaveras Enterprise
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Electra Fire burned 4,478 Acres of hillsides in the Mokelumne River canyon this month, beginning on the afternoon of July 4. The fire ignited in Amador County (the cause remains under investigation) but quickly crossed the river to Calaveras and burned up the canyon walls, threatening homes in the surrounding...

www.calaverasenterprise.com

mymotherlode.com

Mop-up Efforts Continue On Slate Fire

Jamestown, CA — CAL Fire reports this morning that the Slate Fire that ignited yesterday afternoon near Jamestown is 50 percent contained and holding at around 64 acres. The fire ignited late in the two o’clock hour Thursday in an area between Hurst Ranch and Chicken Ranch Road, on the south side of Highway 108. There were some road closures and evacuation orders nearby, which were later lifted during the five o’clock hour.
JAMESTOWN, CA
FOX40

Body of missing person found in Sacramento River

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said the body of a missing person was found in the Sacramento River. Authorities said the search began on Thursday when a car was found in Clarksburg near the river, which belonged to the missing person. Several agencies...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Large Tree Topples Over On W. Benjamin Holt Drive In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A fallen tree is blocking a major road in Stockton on Friday morning. The scene is along W. Benjamin Holt Drive. Exactly why the tree toppled over is unclear, but it appears to have sheared off right at the base of the trunk. While it appears that power lines were taken out by the tree, crews say the lines are from lights that were hit. PG&E crews have already shut off power to those lights. Benjamin Holt Drive is blocked between Vicksburg and Gettysburg Place. No estimated time of reopening has been given.
STOCKTON, CA
mymotherlode.com

Fire In La Grange

La Grange, CA — Air and ground resources have stopped the forward rate of spread of a fire called out around 11:40 a.m. The vegetation fire is burning in the 27000 block of Lake Road near Highway 132 in La Grange. The flames burned an acre of grass before crews stopped the forward rate of spread. Ground crews will remain on the scene, working towards full containment and mopping up. No structures were threatened, and what ignited the fire is under investigation.
LA GRANGE, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘They Really Lost A Lot’: Fire Spreads Through 4 Homes In South Natomas Neighborhood

SACRAMENTO -A South Natomas neighborhood is still shaken after a large house fire sparked a chain reaction.  Four homes caught fire Thursday afternoon prompting a frantic rush to get everyone to safety. “I don’t know how it went from there to here. It just bounced back and forth,” said Carmina Cruz. Carmina comforted a family friend.  Analia Ruiz rushed to get everyone, including children, out of her burning home. “It’s horrible for her to see all this. It was her first house too,” Carmina said. The Sacramento Fire Department posted video online showing how even on a day with hardly any wind the dry...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Explosions erupt from Roseville structure fire

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday evening, the Roseville Fire Department reported that they responded to a large commercial fire in the 8000 block of Washington Boulevard. Fire crews were dispatched at 9:16 p.m., to find an active fire taking place inside of a party supply and rental business...
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

30 Chickens Die In Backyard Fire In San Joaquin County

TRACY (CBS13) — Authorities say 30 chickens died Thursday morning in a patio fire in San Joaquin County. Local fire officials say crews responded the fire around 10:30 a.m. on the 9300 block of Lorraine Road in Tracy. First-responders found flames in a home’s backyard, burning a chicken coop, a detached patio cover, and livestock pens. (credit: South San Joaquin County Fire Authority) Firefighters battled the flames for more than two hours. No word was given as to how the fire started. Tracy is located roughly 20 miles southwest of Stockton.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 dead from Napa County vineyard plane crash identified

ANGWIN, Calif. - The victims of a Sunday plane crash in Napa County have been identified, authorities say. The victims are 61-year-old Scott Killian of Roseville and 22-year-old Dreyson Hicks of Rocklin, according to the Napa County Sheriff-Coroner's Office. Killian was the pilot, and Hicks was the passenger. The single-engine...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Truck Accident on Escalon Bellota Road in San Joaquin County

On July 20, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a big rig crash on Mariposa Road and Escalon Bellota Road in San Joaquin County. The truck accident took place shortly before 12:00 p.m. and was said to have involved a big rig and a Ford Transit van. Details on the...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Jamestown Vegetation Fire 10% Contained; Railroad Infrastructure Damaged

JAMESTOWN – A fire burning in the Tuolumne County town of Jamestown has damaged railroad infrastructure. Cal Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit says the 63-acre fire started around 3 p.m. Thursday near Hwy. 108 and Chicken Ranch Road. While forward progress of the fire has been stopped, the fire remains only 10% contained. Firefighters say critical railroad infrastructure has been damaged and remains threatened. Details about the damage, including what was burned and the extent of damage, are unknown. Evacuation advisories that were in effect in the area have been lifted.  A shelter for animal evacuations has since closed.
JAMESTOWN, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Repeated fires will turn our foothills to desert

Throughout Independence Day night, I watched anxiously as a pulsating glow emanated from the Mokelumne River canyon. That same sickly yellow glow had cooked the riparian area around the lifeblood of Amador, Calaveras, Alameda and Contra Costa counties seven years earlier. The 2015 Butte Fire killed the main trunks of almost every tree in the canyon, and from my explorations and work along the rim I knew that the vegetation that had sprung up in its wake was nothing but low brush around the bases of cadaver trees. This scrub oak was now burning up, and given the lack of soaking rains during the past several winters, the root balls of the trees were being cooked to death under the soil surface. The end result—a landscape, once shaded by tall oaks and pines, now quickly on its way to becoming a desert.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Victims identified in Napa County plane crash

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were killed after a plane crash on Sunday in Napa County, KRON4 reported earlier this week. Authorities have now released the identities of the victims. The victims are 61-year-old Roseville resident Scott Killian and 22-year-old Rocklin resident Dreyson Hicks, according to a...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Margaret DesJardin

Margaret Frances DesJardin, age 102, of Grass Valley, Calif., passed away July 11, 2022. Born Margaret Burckart in February 1920 in McGregor, Iowa, she was married to Myrel DesJardin for more than 63 years. Together they raised five sons, Donald, Gerald, Richard, Lawrence, and Philip. During World War II they moved to California, where they lived the rest of their lives. They founded and constructed Gold Strike Village Mobile Home Park near San Andreas. After managing the resort for several years, Margaret became a reporter for the Calaveras Enterprise and then authored newsletters for several real estate developments. In retirement, they moved to Lake Wildwood and then Grass Valley. They moved to Sun City in Palm Desert in 1997 and traveled extensively. Myrel passed in 2002. At age 93, Margaret researched and authored an illustrated family history dating back to 1834. She cherished spending time with friends and family. She loved travel, wine tasting, painting, and playing cribbage. She lived independently until the age of 102, then returned to Grass Valley. She warmed the hearts of everyone she met, even in her final days. She is survived by two of her five sons, four daughters-in-law, eight grandchildren and their spouses, 10 great-grandchildren and their spouses, and nine great-great-grandchildren.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Motorcyclist Dies After Riding Off of Freeway and Striking Barbed-Wire Fence

At about 10:30 am Tuesday morning, the California Highway Patrol, Turlock Fire Department, and American Medical Response were dispatched to a reported vehicle collision with injuries northbound State Route 99 just south of Lander Avenue, Turlock. When crews arrived on scene, they found a single vehicle involved, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle,...
TURLOCK, CA
FOX40

Two Placer County teens killed in car crash along SR-193

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP Auburn reported on Friday that two teens from Placer County were killed in a solo car crash along State Route 193 on Thursday. CHP said that a 16-year-old male from Loomis and an 18-year-old male from Lincoln were involved in the 10:11 p.m. crash. The crash also set the […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Ceres farmer finds improvised hand grenade

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said they are currently investigating a suspicious device in the 4500 block of East Redwood Road in unincorporated Ceres. According to the sheriff’s office, technicians determined that the device was an improvised hand...
CERES, CA
mymotherlode.com

14-Year-Old Drowning Victim Located

Valley Springs, CA — At the conclusion of a two-day search, a boy who drowned at Lake Camanche was located. The 14-year-old unidentified boy went underwater on Sunday about 200 yards offshore while recreating in the lake. The Calaveras and Amador dive teams, the CHP, the East Bay Municipal Utilities District, Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department, and others were involved in the search. The boy was found deceased during the seven o’clock hour Monday evening.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Dead newborn found at an encampment in Lodi leads to the arrest of a woman

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton California Highway Patrol arrested a woman in connection with the death of a newborn found on July 20. According to the CHP, the Lodi Police Department was contacted around 4:47 p.m. after Ebonie Allen, 23, arrived at Lodi Memorial Hospital “from a homeless encampment.” Hospital staff told officers that the […]
LODI, CA
ABC10

Authorities find at-risk missing Stockton woman | Update

STOCKTON, Calif. — A silver alert issued by the California Highway Patrol Thursday has been canceled after an at-risk Stockton woman who went missing Tuesday was found. Authorities were searching for 87-year-old Hoa Thi Tran last seen Tuesday around 1 p.m. in the 600 block of Center Street in downtown Stockton.
STOCKTON, CA

