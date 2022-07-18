ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

People evacuate as two wildfires blaze through Possum Kingdom

By KCBD Staff
fox34.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - People are evacuating Possum Kingdom State Park as two wildfires burn on the west side of Possum Kingdom Lake. The fires are located near the area of FM 1148 and Hawkins Road,...

www.fox34.com

