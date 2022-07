It’s a dangerous thing, writing this preamble. I tend to write about whatever is on my mind, or my impressions of the day’s news. It’s dangerous because I’m an emotional creature, like we all are, and not all of those emotions are simply the happy obliviousness expected from a tame webdork. I get upset at times, and I know I can’t abuse the trust you might place in me to vent about things like politics or other topics which might be on my mind. That’s not why you’re here, and I’m not going to take advantage of this platform.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO