LYNN TWP., Pa. - Hartman's Butcher Shop in New Tripoli, which closed in 2021, will reopen this fall under new ownership. Lehigh Financial Group, which provides financing for investors and businesses, said Hartman's will get some renovations and open under the name Carey and Schnalzer Quality Meats. Business partners Scott Carey of Easton and Mike Schnalzer of Slate Belt Butchery, Saylorsburg, plan to complete some work at the 7291 Autumn Road (off Route 309) store before opening the doors.

NEW TRIPOLI, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO