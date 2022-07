FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Residents of three long-established northeast Fort Wayne neighborhoods are invited to weigh in on their vision for the future. The City of Fort Wayne’s Neighborhood Planning and Activation workgroup along with the Northside, Forest Park, and North Anthony neighborhood associations is seeking input from area residents, business owners, and organizations to create a new neighborhood plan. The new plan will establish “a vision and make recommendations to help guide future growth, redevelopment, and preservation efforts in the area,” the city said.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO