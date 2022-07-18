ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slight Chance of Storms in Central Minnesota Tuesday

By Jim Maurice
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UNDATED -- There is only a small chance (20 to 30%) for thunderstorms on Tuesday, but if storms do manage to form,...

voiceofalexandria.com

Storms possible Saturday, greatest risk across eastern Minnesota

(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says that Saturday is looking to have a good shot at seeing some strong to severe storms. They say that this is especially a concern in eastern Minnesota to western Wisconsin by the early afternoon to early evening. Officials say that all hazard types are...
Dry Conditions Spreading Across More of Minnesota

UNDATED -- After another week with little to no rain the dry conditions in Minnesota are getting worse. The latest update Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 28 percent of the state is now abnormally dry, up from 11 percent a week ago. The abnormally dry area stretches from a line from Ortonville on the western border through St. Cloud and further east to the Wisconsin border and areas to the south of that line down to Interstate 90. All of Stearns and Sherburne counties are in the area.
Smoke from Canada Impacting Western Minnesota Wednesday

UNDATED -- Smoke is in the air out in western Minnesota. The National Weather Service says the smoke is showing up on satellite imagery. This drifted down from Canada and will move south and east through the day. A MnDOT webcam on I-94 near Dilworth shows the hazy skies resulting...
This Pink Minnesota Beach Sings When the Waves Come In

Minnesota may be the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes, but it only has one singing beach. Not only is this beach a unique sight to behold, but it's also music to your ears. It's known as Minnesota's "Singing Beach", but really, it sounds much more similar to bells or even wind chimes.
New 188 Mile Bike Trail from St. Cloud to Moorhead Has a Name

One hundred and eighty-eight miles on a bicycle is pretty ambitious. Plus, being that the bike trail is 188 miles, it is actually further than driving that same destination along Interstate 94. But it's not about "getting there" on this trip, it's about the journey. There had been a contest...
Tornado Touched Down in NH Monday, Damaging 200 Trees

An EF-1 tornado touched down in New Hampshire late Monday night, the National Weather Service confirmed Thursday. The "very brief but damaging" tornado touched down around 10:22 p.m. in Chesterfield, near Spofford Lake, as a thunderstorm moved through the area, the weather agency said. It ended four minutes later. EF-0...
Great Places to Explore in MN Without Driving Far

There are many great places to visit in Minnesota without having to drive too far away from the St. Cloud area. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON this week. Among the events and places to visit that Amy highlighted she talked about Clemens and Munsinger Gardens in St. Cloud where the annual art fair is taking place starting today. The location also features a Sunday concert series called Music in the Gardens. The next show is this Sunday starting at 3 p.m.
Birds Blamed For Large Power Outage in SE Minnesota

Chatfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Turkey vultures are being blamed for knocking out the power for hundreds of customers in southeast Minnesota Monday. A representative from People’s Energy Cooperative says roughly 1,300 customers in the Chatfield area lost power when the birds flew into a substation. The outage reports came in shortly before 9:30 a.m.
Have You Seen These Big, Unique Birds Outside This Minnesota Dairy Queen?

Outside a Dairy Queen in a small Minnesota town, you'll find a unique experience and some fun bird watching. My aunt lives in Brainerd and growing up, I would always spend a week there in the winter and a week in the summer. My parents and her would always meet in McGregor since it was the halfway point between there and Duluth. I would personally love it because of the unique experience they have at the Dairy Queen in McGregor.
Tornado Touched Down in Vermont Monday, NWS Confirms

An EF-1 tornado touched down in Vermont on Monday night, the National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday. The tornado touched down around 6:50 p.m. in Addison, a half mile southwest of the intersection of routes 22A and 17. It ended about two minutes later a half mile northeast of the same intersection.
8-year-old girl drowns while swimming in Minnesota River

MANKATO, Minn. -- An 8-year-old girl drowned Thursday evening while swimming in the Minnesota River.According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, a family with four children were swimming early in the evening in the river near a sandbar at Sibley Park. The children were initially wearing life jackets, but took them off as they continued to play. They jumped off the sandbar and started to experience deeper water, and two of them struggled, including the 8-year-old girl.A bystander jumped in to save the other child, but 8-year-old Willow Bense, of rural Janesville, went underwater. Her mother tried to help, but was swept downstream.Crews were called to the scene shortly after 6 p.m. and started their search efforts. On Friday morning, they recovered the girl's body further east down the river."It's not the ending that we wanted to have happen," said Paul Barta from the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Department. He noted that rivers are dangerous and unpredictable, and anyone swimming or kayaking on a river should be wearing a life jacket.
