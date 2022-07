Liz Truss has called on France to act over “entirely avoidable” delays at the border as holidaymakers and lorry drivers face another day of gridlocked roads around Dover.Lengthy queues were building again on Saturday, following a day of bumper-to-bumper traffic on Friday.It is one of the busiest periods for foreign travel from the UK as most schools in England and Wales have broken up for summer.The Foreign Secretary said the delays and queues were “unacceptable”, blaming a lack of staffing by the French at the border.But a French politician blamed Brexit for the chaos.Pierre-Henri Dumont, Republican MP for Calais, said...

LIFESTYLE ・ 49 MINUTES AGO