ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Man admits in court to wanting child to run away with him and live in an abandoned house

By WRGB Staff
WRGB
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENSSELAER COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A Troy man has pleaded guilty to attempting to coerce and entice a 13-year-old child to engage in sexual acts with him. 26-year-old Brian Botsford pleaded guilty to charges...

cbs6albany.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Pair pleads differently in Montgomery County torture case

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people accused of kidnapping, torturing, and sexually abusing a woman in Montgomery and Fulton Counties have entered different pleas in court. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said Justin Wilson, 31, of Gloversville, pleaded guilty, and Nicole Elmore, 35, of Gloversville pleaded not guilty.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Saratoga Springs Woman Stole $50K From Veteran, VA's Office, Feds Say

A Capital District woman who was trusted to manage the finances of a legally incompetent veteran is accused of misappropriating tens of thousands of dollars. Saratoga County resident JoAnne Natalie, age 64, of Saratoga Springs, appeared in federal court in Albany Thursday, July 21, where she was arraigned on charges of stealing from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and misappropriating funds.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rensselaer, NY
Troy, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Troy, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Corinth woman charged in narcotics investigation

CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Corinth resident on Tuesday, July 12, in connection with the sale of narcotics. Police said that Giselle M, Barnes, 54, of Walnut Street was arrested following an investigation. According to a report, Barnes is accused of knowingly...
CORINTH, NY
Saratogian

Man pleads guilty to four counts of robbery in Saratoga Springs

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. — Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen announced that Justin P. Rock, 37, pleaded guilty to four separate counts of felony third-degree robbery in connection with four crimes he committed in a three-day stretch in February 2022 in Saratoga Springs. Between Feb. 19 and Feb. 22,...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

18-year-old arrested, following shots fired call in the City of Albany

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police say an 18-year-old was arrested, following an investigation to shots fire call in the city on July 21nd. Police say at around 6:00 PM, officers responded to the area of Central Avenue and Lexington Avenue for a shots fired call. There police say evidence was recovered.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Sentencing#Violent Crime
Daily Voice

Troy Man Sentenced For Fraudulently Obtaining Over $400K For His Business

The former owner of a book-printing business in the Capital District will avoid prison after admitting that he defrauded a commercial finance company out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Rensselaer County resident John Paeglow, age 65, of Troy, was sentenced to three years of supervised release and 100 hours...
theharlemvalleynews.net

State police arrested an Acra, NY man for burglary and robbery

State police arrested an Acra, NY man for burglary and robbery. On July 17, 2022, at approximately at 8:50 p.m., State Police from the Catskill barracks responded to a home on Joel M Austin Road in the town of Cairo for a report of a robbery. The homeowner informed troopers that an unknown man wearing a blue hoodie and jeans was walking up to his residence through the backyard. Upon confronting the unknown individual, the man pulled a knife out and ran into the residence and confronted someone else in the house, striking them in the head. He then grabbed a bag of prescription medication and fled the house. He got into a dark sedan and fled the area.
ACRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady felon sentenced in weapons and drugs cases

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County District Attorney David Soares announced Thursday that Ralph St. Croix, a.k.a. “Stretch,” 39, formerly of Long Island, was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison followed by three years post-release supervision. Officials said St. Croix previously pleaded guilty to the distribution of heroin and fentanyl, and to the possession of firearms.
SCHENECTADY, NY
columbiapaper.com

Hudson Police send man alleged to have groped women to hospital

HUDSON–Hudson City Police are investigating several apparently related incidents where women were subjected to unwanted sexual contact. The morning of July 11 at 8:44 a.m., HPD received a call via Columbia County 911 from a woman who reported that she was walking on Allen Street near St. Mary’s Church and was confronted by a man wearing red boxer underwear shorts and no shirt.
HUDSON, NY
WNYT

Four people charged with gang assault in Albany

Four people from Albany are facing charges for alleged gang assault. Albany police say around 9:30 Tuesday night, they found a 43-year-old woman unconscious on Lexington Avenue near Orange Street. Police say that the victim had been arguing with the group, when they began to kick and punch her. The...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Washington County man sentenced for possessing destructive devices and other firearms

Albany, NY (WRGB) — A Washington County man has been sentenced to 51 months in prison for unlawful possession of destructive devices, firearms and ammunition. Daniel Day, 35, of Argyle, New York, pleaded guilty and admitted to possessing the component parts necessary to assemble and create three homemade, explosive devices at his residence in Argyle on August 5, 2021.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy