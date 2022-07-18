Man admits in court to wanting child to run away with him and live in an abandoned house

State police arrested an Acra, NY man for burglary and robbery. On July 17, 2022, at approximately at 8:50 p.m., State Police from the Catskill barracks responded to a home on Joel M Austin Road in the town of Cairo for a report of a robbery. The homeowner informed troopers that an unknown man wearing a blue hoodie and jeans was walking up to his residence through the backyard. Upon confronting the unknown individual, the man pulled a knife out and ran into the residence and confronted someone else in the house, striking them in the head. He then grabbed a bag of prescription medication and fled the house. He got into a dark sedan and fled the area.

ACRA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO