Jill Zarin Reveals How Her Return In 'RHUGT' Is Different Than 'RHONY': 'I Don't Let It Affect Me Anymore'

Source: mega

Jill Zarin does not have time to be invested in petty drama. The Real Housewives of New York alum has gone through so much since her early days on Bravo that whenever things got chaotic on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, she simply brushed it off.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: BFA

Zarin spoke exclusively with OK! at her annual Luxury Luncheon in the Hamptons to benefit the Bobby Zarin Memorial Trust on Saturday, July 16, where she revealed that the way she approaches Housewives now is much healthier than how she did in the past.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: OK!

"It's great," the Jill Zarin Home founder says of the Peacock spinoff. "But I'm not as engaged as I used to be."

"I now put all those news alerts into my spam," Zarin jokes of seeing feedback of herself. "I used to get hundreds of them a day and it would either make me happy or sad or whatever. I don't really see them now unless I'm looking."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: bfa

"Whether people like me or they don't like me, it doesn't change who I am," the reality star says. "I don't let it affect me anymore. That has really helped my mental health, to be able to be on a show and not lose it."

As for the fan favorite season of RHUGT coming to an end, Zarin is just as eager as loyal viewers to see the finished product. "I can't wait to watch the last episode," she spills.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: bfa

The star studded event was filled with Zarin's fellow housewives such as Vicki Gunvalson, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Leeanne Locken, Caroline Brooks, Barbara Kavovit and Kara Alloway. The businesswoman's good pals Julia Haart and Dina Lohan were also on hand for the swanky charity event.

The annual luncheon was thrown in honor of her late husband Bobby Zarin, who sadly passed away from cancer in January 2018. This is the first time in two years that the event has made it's way back to South Hampton.

"We miss him [Bobby] terribly and after he passed, I didn't want to really do it. I did it one more time. But it wasn't the same. Then we took a year off and then the pandemic happened," she explains, noting that when the opportunity came back around again, she jumped at it. "As long as someone does all the heavy lifting, I'll invite all the people and make it happen."