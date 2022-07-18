ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Nebula: Definition, location and variants

By Andrew May
Space.com
Space.com
 2 days ago

Nebula is a Latin word meaning "cloud", but in an astronomical context, it refers to any celestial object which appears cloud-like when viewed through a telescope.

When telescopes weren’t as powerful as they are today, this term encompassed galaxies such as our neighbour Andromeda, which was often referred to as the "Andromeda nebula".

However, with the benefit of modern telescopes we know that galaxies aren’t cloud-like at all, but made up of billions of stars. This means astronomers now reserve the word nebula for genuine clouds — of gas and dust — located inside our own galaxy.

Related: What is the Eagle Nebula?

Where are nebula located?

Nebula are often found in the space between stars , known as the interstellar medium. On average, this region contains only around one atom per cubic centimetre. However, in certain places the density can be significantly higher than this ⁠— high enough to become visible through a telescope.

The result is what we call a nebula, and they are among the most spectacular sights in astronomy . In fact many of the most iconic Hubble telescope images, such as the "Pillars of Creation", are images of nebula.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UV4ks_0gk5lpuH00

An image of the "Pillars of Creation" in the Eagle Nebula taken by the Hubble Space Telescope. (Image credit: NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA))

There are several different types of nebula, depending on how they form and their composition. Most nebula are primarily made of gas, which is able to glow with its own light, creating the colorful displays with which we are familiar .

But other nebula ⁠— such as the so-called "dark nebula" ⁠— are much dustier in their composition, and rather than glowing this dust has the effect of blocking the light from more distant objects beyond it.

What are the different types of nebula?

Image 1 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s7yk5_0gk5lpuH00

(Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech STScI)

Emission nebula: The Orion Nebula

A diffuse nebula with ongoing star formation, the gas here is hot enough to glow with its own light.

Image 2 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OXl90_0gk5lpuH00

(Image credit: NASA and The Hubble Heritage Team (STScI))

Reflection nebula: NGC 1999

Another type of diffuse nebula, a reflection nebula doesn’t emit its own light, but scatters light from embedded stars.

Image 3 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oRxbW_0gk5lpuH00

(Image credit: NASA, JPL-Caltech, Kate Su (Steward Obs, U. Arizona) et al.)

Planetary nebula: The Helix Nebula

This is composed of expanding gas that was blown off by a star as it collapsed to a white dwarf.

Image 4 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D2mHb_0gk5lpuH00

(Image credit: NASA, ESA, J. Hester, A. Loll (ASU))

Supernova remnant: The Crab Nebula

Exactly as the name says, this is all that remains of a star that has exploded as a supernova.

Image 5 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F8A8h_0gk5lpuH00

(Image credit: ESO)

Dark nebula: Barnard 68

A giant cloud of dust that blocks light from anything beyond it, looking like a "hole in the sky".

The relationship between nebula and stars

Nebula play a key role in the life cycle of stars, both at their birth and death. Stars are born in dense clumps of gas, dust, and other material inside diffuse emission nebulae, also frequently referred to as "stellar nurseries".

Hubble’s Pillars of Creation is in this category, as is the famous Orion Nebula ⁠— which you may well have seen for yourself through binoculars or a small telescope.

The principal force at work here is gravity , which causes the tenuous interstellar medium to condense into a nebula, and gravity that causes clumps inside the nebula to collapse down into stars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kvMKp_0gk5lpuH00

A spectacular Hubble image showing the huge "stellar nursery" in the 30 Doradus nebula. (Image credit: NASA, ESA, F. Paresce (INAF-IASF, Bologna, Italy), R. O'Connell (University of Virginia, Charlottesville), and the Wide Field Camera 3 Science Oversight Committee)

At the other end of a star’s life, we encounter a different type of emission nebula. Stars like the sun end their lives as highly compact white dwarfs , but as they shrink down into this phase they release clouds of gas which form a so-called "planetary nebula". This is a rather misleading name, because such nebula have nothing to do with planets.

Related stories

The best Hubble Space Telescope images of all time!

The Chandrasekhar limit: Why only some stars become supernovas

Dark stars: The first stars in the universe

Unlike diffuse emission nebula, these have a more clearly defined appearance, usually circular in shape, which reminded William Herschel of a planet when he first observed them in the 1780s.

Not all stars end their days in the relative serenity of a planetary nebula. A star that’s much more massive than the sun will eventually explode as a supernova , and the debris flung out from that explosion forms yet another kind of nebula called a supernova remnant. The most famous of these is the Crab Nebula, which is all that remains of a spectacular supernova that was observed by Chinese astronomers in 1054.

Seeing nebulae in living color

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qtkYa_0gk5lpuH00

The Southern Ring Nebula; taken by the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) [left] and the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) [right] aboard the JWST. (Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI)

To capture the spectacular nature of nebulae, telescopes — such as the Hubble Space Telescope and the James Webb Space Telescope ( JWST) — use infrared radiation emitted by nebulae to create an image.

The visible light emitted by stars forming in and around a nebula can be blocked by the dense cosmic clouds of gas and dust that make up a nebula. Therefore, scientists must look to other wavelengths of light that are emitted from the nebula, such as infrared radiation.

Infrared cameras onboard the JWST have relieved some of the most detailed images of nebulae, such as the Southern Ring planetary nebula. The Southern Ring nebula — also known as NGC 3132 — is around 2,500 light-years away from Earth and home to a dying star at its core.

Using its Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), the JWST has captured one of the most detailed images of the nebula. In the two images above, JWST has captured layers of gas and dust within the Southern Ring Nebula. Each layer has been created by the expulsion of cosmic matter from the central dying star.

Additional resources

For more information about nebulae, check out "T he Hubble Legacy: 30 Years of Discoveries and Image ", by Jim Bell and " Planetary Nebulae and How to Observe Them (Astronomers' Observing Guides) ", by Martin Griffiths.

Bibliography

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 5

Related
BGR.com

A mysterious rocket just slammed into the moon and no one knows who launched it

Space junk is a massive problem for NASA and other space agencies. Back in March, we reported on three tons of space junk hurtling towards the Moon. The junk was set to hit the side of the Moon facing away from our planet. Since those initial reports, more believe the junk was in fact a rocket that hit the Moon. The most intriguing part, though, is nobody wants to take the blame.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BGR.com

James Webb telescope is so powerful, it detected water on a distant exoplanet

NASA unveiled the first full-color images for its James Webb space telescope this week, and the results were absolutely astounding. While it’s easy to get caught up in the quality of the images that James Webb is capable of capturing, the newly activated telescope is more powerful than most might realize. In fact, the telescope is so powerful it detected water on a distant exoplanet.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Herschel
Andrei Tapalaga

The Only Human To Be Buried on the Moon

Dr. Eugene Shoemaker looking over a lunar lander model of his own makingPublic Domain/USGS. The Moon has become humanity’s second home taking into consideration how many people had the honor to walk on Earth’s natural satellite. Despite what sort of life people live, they always end up resting for eternity on Earth, yet there is one exception.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orion Nebula#Dark Nebula#Reflection Nebula#Latin#The Andromeda#The Eagle Nebula#Esa#The Hubble Heritage Team
CNET

NASA Mars Rover Spots Spaghetti-Like Object

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. I just checked, and there are no Italian restaurants on Mars. So there goes one explanation for an odd object photographed by NASA's Perseverance rover on Tuesday. It isn't spaghetti. Nor is it a sea creature or a hair ball. It looks like a tangle of string or shredded material that's clinging together.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

The James Webb Space Telescope Image Reveal Was an Embarrassment

On Monday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were given the honor of unveiling the "deepest view" into our universe yet. The image, of galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, was captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, a $10 billion machine launched on Christmas Day to probe the very earliest epoch of space.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Planets
Andrei Tapalaga

Seven Planets Will Align Tomorrow for the First Time in 18 Years

The conjunction of the seven planets is before sunrise between June 24 and 27Manvendra Singh/Pixabay. On June 24 at dawn, seven planets from our solar system will align for the first time in 18 years. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus will align in the early hours of Friday. The magical event has been named June 24 conjunction.
GreenMatters

Here’s How the 2022 Solar Flare Will Affect Life on Planet Earth

Because global warming is such a prevalent problem in today's society, many have developed a (completely valid) fear of the sun's wrath. It's the root cause of relentless heat waves, wildfires, coral bleaching, and more — which is precisely why the prospect of a 2022 solar flare, as well as a rapidly growing sunspot, sounds incredibly daunting.
ASTRONOMY
One Green Planet

Researchers Find Human Urine Could Be a Fantastic Alternative to Chemical Fertilizers

According to researchers, using human urine or peecycling could be a liquid gold alternative to chemical fertilizers while also helping cut down waste. Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, chemical fertilizer shortages are persisting, and experts are now saying that peecycling, or the process of recycling human urine, could increase the yield of nutrient-rich crops.
SCIENCE
BGR.com

New Jupiter images show the James Webb telescope’s incredible full potential

Last week, NASA finally began releasing the first data collected using the James Webb space telescope. The data includes over 40 terabytes of content, including several new Jupiter images. While all of the data is exciting, the images of Jupiter showcase just how much potential James Webb has to collect data around bright objects as it observes our universe.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Space.com

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy