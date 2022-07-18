Barren County lifts burn ban

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. – Calls to 911 are back open in Edmonson County. The Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office says a widespread outage knocked out the internet and phones, including 911 lines Wednesday. Officials say that all cellphone and landline users should now be able to call into 911...
GLASGOW, Ky. – A release by Barren County Judge-Executive Michael Hale states Kino-88 Road is closed until further notice. The closure is necessary due to high water and damage to the low water ford, according to the release.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Warren County Public Works says a roundabout at Smallhouse Road and Elrod Road will be closed for about one week. Beginning Monday, July 25, the area will be closed due to repairs and improvements being made, according to Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Our Commonwealth of Kentucky was a troubled hotspot during the Civil War years. The Mason Dixon line runs through our Bluegrass, and there was both Union and Confederate sympathy carried between county lines. Hart County was home to a couple of Civil War battles in the earliest parts of the war, and the Battle for the Bridge Preserve continues to tell those stories today.
BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police says two men are dead following a crash on I-165. On Tuesday, July 19 shortly after 1 p.m., KSP Post 3 was requested by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Butler County, according to a release by KSP. Authorities stated troopers responded to the scene located at the 20 mile marker of I-165 northbound in the Sugar Grove community.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Lots of people are flocking to public water spots to beat the heat…. “They love any reason to get into the water,” said mom Brittany Blackerby. “I have not had any concerns,” said Blackerby. And she’s right…the city uses a filtration system where they draw water...
GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow police arrested a man on several charges following a complaint. On Thursday, July 21, the Glasgow Police Department responded to Burkesville Street in reference to a complaint of a man that appeared to be unconscious inside a vehicle. Authorities stated officers found Christopher McVay, 37,...
BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police says two individuals have both died after a crash on I-165 on Tuesday afternoon. Police say Angel Bidabur Perez, 38, of Louisville, was operating a 2007 International tractor-trailer northbound on I-165 when he struck a 2002 GMC truck that was stationary in the construction area near the 20-mile marker.
GLASGOW, Ky. – Today, BrightView Addiction Treatment Center celebrates their doors opening one year ago today with a “Recovery Rally.” Since beginning operation, Brightview has helped nearly 400 clients with their journey to recover from drug addiction. Brightview said they have facilitated upwards of 3,000 hours of...
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. – A crash near Exit 102 between Elizabethtown and Lebanon Junction has I-65 blocked in both directions. A social media post by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, district 4, states the crash is in the construction zone, where a semi collided with a barrier wall and pushed the wall across all southbound and most of the northbound side. Motorists are encouraged to chose an alternate route before Exit 102 for northbound and before Exit 105 southbound.
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Hailing from Glasgow, Joe “Mojo” Taylor is a man with a passion for bees. He travels all over the area, helping people with their bee or other stinging insect problems. Usually he does them for free but gas price increases means he has to...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-High school sweethearts are traveling the country in an RV…you would never guess it but one of them is battling end-stage kidney disease. Jimmie and Dawn Bates stopped by Fresenius Kidney Care in Bowling Green today to talk to other people fighting kidney disease. Years ago, Jimmie...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Parks & Recreation sponsored and hosted their 57th Annual Junior Championship. Thanks to them and a handful of local businesses and generous folks in the community, 22 young golfers ages 11 to 18 spent their Wednesday playing at the Paul Walker Golf Course free of charge.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Sports is all about winning championships and having fun while doing it. The Butler County 12 under All-Stars have been crowned State Champions for the first time ever. The team defeated Bowling Green, 8-5, in the semifinals and then handled business beating Meade County, 8-1,...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – With two days of golfing in the books — the Championship at the Club at Olde Stone now turns to the 64 players that advanced to the knockout stages. Wednesday was the Round of 64 and the tournament will continue through the week to determine who will earn a spot in the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – In the Warren County Tennis & Sports Facility, children explored the benefits of yoga while also having story time. Leading up to the opening of the new satellite branch of Warren County Public Library, the library staff has been hosting events every Thursday afternoon from 1 to 2 p.m.
MORGANTOWN, Ky.-“I love Batman.”. More than 500 people stood elbow to elbow anxiously awaiting one of the world’s most beloved superheroes. Children decked out in their own costumes were ready for Batman and the Batmobile to appear on Mainstreet. “I have a lot of his toys and I...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – WKU Athletics is excited to announce the return of Fan Fest on Saturday, August 13, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the WKU South Lawn. The WKU Football, Volleyball and Soccer teams will all participate in the event, along with Big Red and the WKU Cheer and Dance teams. Fans can receive autographs and interact with the student-athletes from each team throughout the day.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – WKU Football center Rusty Staats has earned a place on the Rimington Trophy Watch List. The Rimington Trophy is awarded annually to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I FBS football. Staats anchored WKU’s offensive line in 2021 during the team’s run to a...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – WKU tight end Joshua Simon is the latest Hilltopper to be added to a college football preseason watch last after seeing his name revealed on Mackey Award Watch List Friday. The Mackey Award is given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end. The award...
