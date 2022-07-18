Barren County lifts burn ban

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – With two days of golfing in the books — the Championship at the Club at Olde Stone now turns to the 64 players that advanced to the knockout stages. Wednesday was the Round of 64 and the tournament will continue through the week to determine who will earn a spot in the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO