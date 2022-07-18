ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barren County, KY

Barren County lifts burn ban

By WNKY Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Barren County Judge-Executive Michael Hale has lifted the...

911 line opens back up in Edmonson County

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. – Calls to 911 are back open in Edmonson County. The Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office says a widespread outage knocked out the internet and phones, including 911 lines Wednesday. Officials say that all cellphone and landline users should now be able to call into 911...
EDMONSON COUNTY, KY
Barren County road closed due to high water

GLASGOW, Ky. – A release by Barren County Judge-Executive Michael Hale states Kino-88 Road is closed until further notice. The closure is necessary due to high water and damage to the low water ford, according to the release.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
Roundabout near Smallhouse Road to close next week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Warren County Public Works says a roundabout at Smallhouse Road and Elrod Road will be closed for about one week. Beginning Monday, July 25, the area will be closed due to repairs and improvements being made, according to Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
Throwback Thursday – Hart County Civil War Days: the Battle for the Bridge

Our Commonwealth of Kentucky was a troubled hotspot during the Civil War years. The Mason Dixon line runs through our Bluegrass, and there was both Union and Confederate sympathy carried between county lines. Hart County was home to a couple of Civil War battles in the earliest parts of the war, and the Battle for the Bridge Preserve continues to tell those stories today.
HART COUNTY, KY
UPDATE: Two dead following Butler County collision

BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police says two men are dead following a crash on I-165. On Tuesday, July 19 shortly after 1 p.m., KSP Post 3 was requested by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Butler County, according to a release by KSP. Authorities stated troopers responded to the scene located at the 20 mile marker of I-165 northbound in the Sugar Grove community.
BUTLER COUNTY, KY
Indiana man arrested in Glasgow on drug charges

GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow police arrested a man on several charges following a complaint. On Thursday, July 21, the Glasgow Police Department responded to Burkesville Street in reference to a complaint of a man that appeared to be unconscious inside a vehicle. Authorities stated officers found Christopher McVay, 37,...
GLASGOW, KY
UPDATE: Two dead after fiery crash on I-165 in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police says two individuals have both died after a crash on I-165 on Tuesday afternoon. Police say Angel Bidabur Perez, 38, of Louisville, was operating a 2007 International tractor-trailer northbound on I-165 when he struck a 2002 GMC truck that was stationary in the construction area near the 20-mile marker.
BUTLER COUNTY, KY
Brightview celebrates one year anniversary

GLASGOW, Ky. – Today, BrightView Addiction Treatment Center celebrates their doors opening one year ago today with a “Recovery Rally.” Since beginning operation, Brightview has helped nearly 400 clients with their journey to recover from drug addiction. Brightview said they have facilitated upwards of 3,000 hours of...
GLASGOW, KY
Crash closes both directions on I-65 near Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. – A crash near Exit 102 between Elizabethtown and Lebanon Junction has I-65 blocked in both directions. A social media post by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, district 4, states the crash is in the construction zone, where a semi collided with a barrier wall and pushed the wall across all southbound and most of the northbound side. Motorists are encouraged to chose an alternate route before Exit 102 for northbound and before Exit 105 southbound.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Glasgow man creates the latest buzz in Southern Kentucky

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Hailing from Glasgow, Joe “Mojo” Taylor is a man with a passion for bees. He travels all over the area, helping people with their bee or other stinging insect problems. Usually he does them for free but gas price increases means he has to...
GLASGOW, KY
57th Annual Junior Championship drives BG girls to the golf course

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Parks & Recreation sponsored and hosted their 57th Annual Junior Championship. Thanks to them and a handful of local businesses and generous folks in the community, 22 young golfers ages 11 to 18 spent their Wednesday playing at the Paul Walker Golf Course free of charge.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Butler County 12U Youth Baseball wins State Championship

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Sports is all about winning championships and having fun while doing it. The Butler County 12 under All-Stars have been crowned State Champions for the first time ever. The team defeated Bowling Green, 8-5, in the semifinals and then handled business beating Meade County, 8-1,...
BUTLER COUNTY, KY
The 73rd U.S. Girls Junior Championship continues in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – With two days of golfing in the books — the Championship at the Club at Olde Stone now turns to the 64 players that advanced to the knockout stages. Wednesday was the Round of 64 and the tournament will continue through the week to determine who will earn a spot in the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Yoga and stories combine at the library

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – In the Warren County Tennis & Sports Facility, children explored the benefits of yoga while also having story time. Leading up to the opening of the new satellite branch of Warren County Public Library, the library staff has been hosting events every Thursday afternoon from 1 to 2 p.m.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
‘I love Batman’: Superhero with a message visits Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, Ky.-“I love Batman.”. More than 500 people stood elbow to elbow anxiously awaiting one of the world’s most beloved superheroes. Children decked out in their own costumes were ready for Batman and the Batmobile to appear on Mainstreet. “I have a lot of his toys and I...
MORGANTOWN, KY
WKU Fan Fest is back on August 13th

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – WKU Athletics is excited to announce the return of Fan Fest on Saturday, August 13, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the WKU South Lawn. The WKU Football, Volleyball and Soccer teams will all participate in the event, along with Big Red and the WKU Cheer and Dance teams. Fans can receive autographs and interact with the student-athletes from each team throughout the day.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Rusty Staats earns Preseason recognition on Rimington Watch List

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – WKU Football center Rusty Staats has earned a place on the Rimington Trophy Watch List. The Rimington Trophy is awarded annually to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I FBS football. Staats anchored WKU’s offensive line in 2021 during the team’s run to a...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Joshua Simon represents WKU on Mackey Award Watch List

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – WKU tight end Joshua Simon is the latest Hilltopper to be added to a college football preseason watch last after seeing his name revealed on Mackey Award Watch List Friday. The Mackey Award is given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end. The award...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

