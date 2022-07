The average asking rent for Miami office space has risen above $50 per square foot for the first time in the city’s history, according to a new report from JLL. Brickell came out ahead of all other sections of Miami, with average asking rents rising 42 percent annually in the second quarter, to $82.71 per square foot. (The average overall reached $51.12 a foot.)

