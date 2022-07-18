ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, MN

One Person Hurt in Houston County Rollover Crash

By Luke Lonien
 4 days ago
Hokah, MN (KROC-AM News) - One woman was hurt in a rollover crash in Houston County Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports an SUV was traveling north on Highway...

Wabasha County Crash Injures Rochester Man

Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man was injured following a motorcycle crash in Wabasha County Thursday evening. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 33-year-old Tyler Bale was westbound on Hwy. 60 east of Zumbro Falls around 8:15 p.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a guardrail at County Rd. 13. Bale was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
Scam Costs Rochester Business Employee $1,100

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An employee at a Rochester business is out $1,100 after she reportedly fell victim to a scam. Rochester police officers were dispatched to a business in the southeast part of the city at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The employee reported getting a call from a person posing as a member of an Olmsted County police department.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester Man Expected to Face Charges for Kicking Police Officer

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man was arrested after he allegedly broke a cup over another man’s head and kicked a police officer. Rochester Police Lt. Tom Fuadskar says officers were called to the Salvation Army downtown around 8 a.m. Wednesday on the report of a person being disorderly and physically aggressive with staff. Officers learned the subject, identified as 29-year-old Mahamad Abikar, dumped out his coffee before breaking the cup it was in over a staff member’s head.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rural Rochester Man Sentenced For Armed Confrontations

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A rural Rochester man has been sentenced to three years probation for a series of shootings on New Year's Day. 64-year-old Paul Reichel was also fined $500. He earlier admitted to gross misdemeanor harassment charges through a plea agreement that resulted in the dismissal of six counts of second-degree assault.
ROCHESTER, MN
Wabasha County Semi Truck Rollover Sends Driver to Hospital

Kellogg, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Durand, Wis. man was injured after his semi-truck rolled over in Wabasha County early Monday morning. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 60-year-old Randall Huppert was traveling south on Hwy. 61 south of Kellogg when his Kenworth semi left the roadway and rolled shortly before 5 a.m. The report says the truck came to rest in the median in the area of Hwy. 61 and 630th St.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
Three Arrested for Assaulting Rochester Police Officers

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three Rochester residents are expected to face charges for allegedly assaulting three Rochester Police officers. The incident began Wednesday night when the Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded to the report of a 17-year-old girl with a compound leg fracture at the Edgewood Apartments in the 850 block of 16th Ave. Southeast shortly before 9 p.m. First responders requested the assistance of Rochester Police after reportedly seeing roughly a dozen people engaged in a fight when they arrived at the apartment complex.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester Police Arrest Man with Five Felony Warrants

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man with five felony warrants was taken into custody at a Rochester hotel Thursday afternoon. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers arrested 34-year-old Randy Rocha at a hotel located in the 1200 block of Broadway Ave. South. Moilanen said Rocha had warrants for one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, two counts of second-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count of third-degree possession of a controlled substance and one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. The warrant for second-degree assault was issued just last week after Rocha failed to show up for his sentencing hearing.
ROCHESTER, MN
Young Men Cited for Racing on Hwy. 52 in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two young men were cited for allegedly racing on Hwy. 52 in Rochester last week. The citation indicates a Minnesota State Trooper was conducting stationary radar shortly after 7 p.m. on the 2nd St. Southwest onramp when he spotted two northbound vehicles approaching the 2nd St. Southwest overpass at a high rate of speed.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester Police Investigating Possible Overdose Death in Park

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating a possible overdose death reported in Cook Park Sunday evening. A Police Spokesperson said officers were called to the park shortly before 7:30 p.m. by a man who was there with a 39-year-old female friend. The man said he went to check on her after she had been in a restroom for a long time and noticed she was not breathing.
ROCHESTER, MN
Risk of Severe Weather in SE Minnesota Saturday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see severe weather this weekend. The Storm Prediction Center released an outlook for Saturday that shows most of southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin has a level three risk of seeing numerous severe thunderstorms. The preliminary outlook says the potentially severe storms could strike between the late afternoon and evening.
ROCHESTER, MN
Santa Sighting Possible at Popular Golf Course in Rochester

I interrupt this extremely hot, summer day in July to let you know that a very popular celebrity is making a visit to Rochester, Minnesota on Monday, July 25th! Normally, we see this popular dude when the temps are below freezing in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin so it will be fun to wave at the big guy while our fingers aren't frozen.
ROCHESTER, MN
Reportedly Passed Out Driver Arrested in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Buffalo City, Wisconsin man is facing a potential felony drug charge and DWI after police say he was found with methamphetamine and numerous pills in Rochester Friday afternoon. Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen says a motorist called officers to the 1800 block of Assisi Dr....
ROCHESTER, MN
Public Safety
Traffic Accidents
Accidents
What’s Up with the Strange Half Wall in this Minnesota Bar?

Have you ever seen anything weird at a bar or restaurant in Rochester, MN? Not someone doing something weird, like a weird design. For example, I know there's a secret button in the women's bathroom at The Tap House West End. There's a bar in Duluth that also has a weird design: a half wall. What the heck is that doing there?
ROCHESTER, MN
New Roundabout Approved For SW Rochester Intersection

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester City Council voted last night to proceed with the development of a new roundabout at an increasingly busy intersection just off South Broadway at the south end of the city. By a unanimous vote, the Council authorized a nearly $160,000 contract to design...
ROCHESTER, MN
Zumbro Falls Area Man Sentenced For Father’s Murder

Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Zumbro Falls area man has been sentenced to 36 years in prison for murdering his father. 46-year-old James Riley previously entered into a plea agreement with Wabasha County prosecutors and admitted to a second-degree murder charge. A first-degree murder charge that was issued by the Wabasha County Grand Jury was dismissed through the plea deal.
ZUMBRO FALLS, MN
URGENT: 1,500+ Backpacks Needed for Kids in Rochester Area

If you haven't walked around Minnesota Target lately, FYI, school supplies are out. All of the pencil pouches and new backpacks with the latest popular characters are ready for your little one to take home. Some parents love this time of year. Some of us don't. In fact, mid-June was a bit early in my opinion to bring these items to the big display in the back of the North Target in Rochester. Unfortunately, not everyone in our community can afford the cutest backpacks for their kids. In fact, 1,500+ backpacks are still needed for kids in Olmsted County before school starts.
ROCHESTER, MN
Minnesota Appeals Court Reverses Rochester Man’s Conviction

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Court of Appeals has reversed the conviction of a Rochester man who was accused of terrorizing a former girlfriend. In a ruling handed down this week, the appellate court found the constitutional rights of 28-year-old Levell Booth were violated when the judges handling his case failed to rule on his "clear, unequivocal, and timely request to represent himself.” The decision sends the case back to Olmsted County Court, where the Olmsted County Attorney's Office could decide to appeal the ruling, bring Booth to trial on the charges, or drop the case.
ROCHESTER, MN
ABOUT

106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kroc.com

