One Person Hurt in Houston County Rollover Crash

If you haven't walked around Minnesota Target lately, FYI, school supplies are out. All of the pencil pouches and new backpacks with the latest popular characters are ready for your little one to take home. Some parents love this time of year. Some of us don't. In fact, mid-June was a bit early in my opinion to bring these items to the big display in the back of the North Target in Rochester. Unfortunately, not everyone in our community can afford the cutest backpacks for their kids. In fact, 1,500+ backpacks are still needed for kids in Olmsted County before school starts.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO