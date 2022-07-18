ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Camping terms: a quick guide to camping jargon

By Julia Clarke
Advnture
Advnture
 2 days ago

Camping comes with a lot of gear and with a lot of gear comes a lot of jargon. Are you in the backcountry or the frontcountry? Is your tent freestanding or non-freestanding ? What is a bivy sack anyway? It can all get a little confusing, and fast, so we’ve come up with a quick guide of common camping terms to help you navigate your way through the verbose world of camping.

A-frame tents

A-frame tents are simply tents that are in the shape of an A, or perhaps more accurately, a pyramid or triangle. These tent designs are a little more old school than modern types of tent such as dome-shaped tents and those with geometric designs.

Backcountry

Backcountry is the common North American term to describe rural, undeveloped areas. You will often be camping in the backcountry, but not always; for example, you might find yourself camping in a developed campsite in a National Park with lots of nice facilities like toilets and showers .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cnlW9_0gk5iR1a00

Backcountry is the common North American term to describe rural, undeveloped areas (Image credit: fotoVoyager)

Backpacking

Backpacking is a means of camping where you hike to your destination carrying all of your gear in your backpack . Backpacking can entail anything from a single-night excursion to a thru-hike.

Bear canister

A bear canister is a portable, hard-walled food locker that locks and secures food and other scented items like trash and toiletries from bears and other animals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zGTGx_0gk5iR1a00

Always secure your food when camping in bear country (Image credit: TBird59)

Bikepacking

A hybrid between cycle touring and backpacking, bikepacking enthusiasts carry their camping gear in bags that fit neatly around the frame of their bike.

Bivy

A bivy sack is a simple and extremely lightweight sack for your sleeping bag and is used in place of a tent for ultralight camping and bikepacking.

Car camping

Despite the name, car camping doesn’t involve camping in your car ; rather, it refers to camping where you drive – rather than hike – to your campsite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fBayn_0gk5iR1a00

Car camping means  you drive – rather than hike – to your campsite (Image credit: Allkindza)

Dispersed camping

Dispersed camping is a North American term primarily used by National Parks and National Forests to describe camping outside of a designated campsite. It is called wild camping in the UK.

Double-wall constructions

A type of tent that has an inner, breathable wall on the main tent body and a separate, waterproof rain fly that can be removed in dry weather and for stargazing .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NtPz2_0gk5iR1a00

A double-walled tent has an inner, breathable wall on the main tent body and a separate, waterproof rain fly that can be removed (Image credit: Julia Clarke)

Freestanding tent

Freestanding tents use poles that, once inserted, maintain the tent’s shape and structure without the tent needing to be staked.

Frontcountry

An increasingly common US term to describe camping that takes place in designated campgrounds, and is often the go-to term for camping in National Parks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h0vHQ_0gk5iR1a00

Frontcountry is an increasingly common US term to describe camping that takes place in designated campgrounds (Image credit: kellyvandellen)

Glamping

A term to describe “glamorous camping,” glamping disposes of roughing it and involves pre-installed structures such as yurts and may include real beds, running hot water and electricity.

Groundsheet (footprint)

A groundsheet, also known as a tent footprint , is a sheet of fabric placed underneath your tent to provide added weather protection and insulation. These used to come with tents, however many modern tents have reinforced bottoms and forego separate footprints to save on weight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H4lS3_0gk5iR1a00

Guy lines are the rope cords that are usually on your fly sheet or the tent body itself (Image credit: andy leader www.madeinholmfirth.co.uk)

Guy line

Guy lines are the rope cords that are usually on your fly sheet or the tent body itself and usually have plastic sliders tied to them and. Staking them out adds space, stability, waterproofing and breathability to your tent.

Kindling

Kindling refers to the small sticks and twigs that you use to start a campfire .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22IVUt_0gk5iR1a00

Kindling refers to the small sticks and twigs that you use to start a campfire. (Image credit: Cavan Images (Getty))

Mummy bag

Not quite as exciting as it sounds, this is just one of the types of sleeping bag that uses a tapered, streamlined design that has a snug fit around the feet, a little more width in the hip and shoulder area, and a hood that can be cinched closed to help you maximize heat retention.

Non-freestanding tent

Also known as a trekking pole tent, a non-freestanding tent forgoes the tent poles for minimal pack size and weight. These tents usually need to be staked out first, and are just piles of nylon lying on the ground until you prop them up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pZUyg_0gk5iR1a00

Also known as a trekking pole tent, a non-freestanding tent forgoes the tent poles for minimal pack size and weight (Image credit: Matthew Jones)

Potable water

Another word for drinking water.

Primitive camping

Camping in a site without amenities like flushing toilets. This can mean dispersed camping, however some established campsites that you pay to use are also primitive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AkoZ4_0gk5iR1a00

R-value  describes your sleeping pad’s ability to insulate (Image credit: Westend61)

R-value

A value that describes your sleeping pad’s ability to insulate. The higher the R-value , the warmer you’ll be at night.

Rain fly (fly sheet)

A rainfly or fly sheet is the outermost layer of a tent with double-wall construction, designed to withstand rain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05x22T_0gk5iR1a00

Stakes or tent pegs are metal, wooden or plastic spikes with a hook on one end (Image credit: Gram-Counter)

Stakes (pegs)

Stakes or tent pegs are metal, wooden or plastic spikes with a hook on one end that are used to tether your tent to the ground via grommets and guy lines.

S’mores

A classic American camping dessert, involving roasted marshmallows, chocolate and Graham crackers (there are many arguments about the best way to make a S’more).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jray5_0gk5iR1a00

Gimme s'more (Image credit: Jena Ardell)

Tent site (tent pad)

Developed or established campgrounds will usually have tent sites, which are a designated area of flattened ground, gravel or sand where you should pitch your tent .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
BobVila

The Best Tiny Home Builders of 2022

Whether it’s a personal mission toward minimalism, a vacation home in the mountains, or the start of a fledgling rental business, building one of the best tiny homes has some serious appeal. And while many DIYers may think they’re ready to build tiny homes themselves, it often makes more sense to purchase one already complete. But with so many manufacturers on the market, it can be difficult to choose the right builder. Shoppers need to know what to look for and how to choose one of the best tiny-home builders that will fit their needs, especially regarding designs and budget. The following guide will outline which builders to consider and important factors to remember when starting the process of building a tiny home.
ECONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Direct Hit: Earth to Face Head-On Collision with Solar Storm

An approaching solar storm is expected to affect the magnetic field of Earth. If the slow-moving solar particle cloud reaches Earth later this week, Earth may suffer a few mild geomagnetic storms. Solar Updates. Spaceweather.com, a website that utilizes sun-monitoring data to provide space weather updates, made the prediction. When...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping Sites#Car Camping#Jargon#Dispersed Camping#Backcountry Backcountry#North American
hunker.com

The Best Amazon Luggage to Take on Your Next Vacation

We all know your luggage can make or break your vacation. That's why it's important to grab a suitcase that can hold your all your travel accessories, withstand heavy use, and stand out on the baggage claim belt. By looking at must-have features like TSA locks, strong spinner wheels, and what the outer material is made of, you can find a suitcase that makes travel a breeze.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
domino

How to Organize a Linen Closet Neatly When You’re Not a Fan of Folding

If you don’t know how to organize a linen closet, towels and sheets can easily get out of control, leaving you searching for the right pillowcases every single time. But trust us: Taking your space from catchall to stylishly serviceable is doable. Start by clearing out stuff you haven’t used in forever, like half-empty shampoo bottles and frayed hand towels and donating what you can. (Psst: We suggest sticking with two sets per bed to save space.) Then check out these tips from Annie Kersey, lead interior designer at Purple Cherry Architects, and Sho and Co owner and principal designer Shoshanna Shapiro, to carve out the most functional linen closet layout.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

The 26 Best Outdoor Rugs Are Weather-Resistant and Easy To Clean — Starting at $21

Click here to read the full article. Outdoor rugs are just as necessary for home furnishing as indoor ones. Does your patio get hot with all that extra sunshine in the summer? Does your outdoor furniture slip and slide around? Or does your backyard need a splash of color and a bold pattern to anchor its decor? If so, your outdoor space will greatly benefit from one of the best outdoor rugs. Like indoor rugs, there are many benefits to using outdoor rugs including: Temperature: While many outdoor surfaces absorb heat, an outdoor rug provides a temperature-controlled zone that even your bare...
HOME & GARDEN
reviewed.com

The Best Camping Hammocks of 2022

More and more campers are sleeping in hammocks instead of tents. Not only can hammocks be a more affordable option—depending on the type of hammock you buy—they’re also a fun and comfortable way to relax outdoors, whether you intend to backpack or read in your backyard. You may also want to consider looking at camping cots and camping chairs to make the most out of your backcountry experience.
CARS
The US Sun

I was given a free sofa so turned it into some outdoor furniture instead, people are surprised by how great it looks

GARDEN furniture isn't cheap. But one woman has come up with a genius way to create some outdoor seating for the summer, for a fraction of the price. Jade Marie Faulkner posted her transformation on the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK group on Facebook, explaining that she'd got two sofas for free from someone who was giving them away.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Polestar’s “Spaceship hut” lets you have immersive experience in the forest

Having a treehouse in the middle of a forest full of trees may be an ideal scenario for those who love peace and quiet and are semi-adventurous. I mean if you’re fully adventurous, then you’ll go camping or hiking around the forest. But if you’re like me who loves nature but doesn’t totally want to be in the middle of it, then having an enclosed space in the middle of it is the next best thing. Having a futuristic-looking but sustainable kind of structure there is also something that may appeal to that kind of nature lover.
ELECTRONICS
Real Simple

The 6 Best Adirondack Chairs for Lounging, According to Our Testing

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Adirondack chairs add an instantly cozy feel to any outdoor space, whether you're sitting around an open fire pit or enjoying a cup of coffee on the front porch. These deep-seated chairs are unrivaled when it comes to comfort—not to mention durability. To find the best, we tested 20 Adirondack chairs in our Lab and evaluated them based on setup, comfort, support, adjustability, design, durability, and value.
HOME & GARDEN
CNET

Best Floor Mats for 2022

If you value the condition of your car, you know just how important a good set of floor mats can be. On a wet day when you must trudge through water or mud to get to your car -- or on a dry day when your shoes are kicking up dirt and dust -- floor mats are the only thing between your feet and the interior of your vehicle. And since you as the vehicle owner spent a lot of money on your car, you'll want to keep it clean inside and out.
FOOD & DRINKS
CNET

Save Up to 30% on Camping Lanterns and Flashlights

It's summertime and the perfect opportunity to adventure in the great outdoors. Camping is a great way to immerse yourself in nature while taking in new sights and sounds. If you're planning on taking a camping trip, you'll need all the essentials: a tent, sleeping bags, camp chairs, camp pillows and headlamps or flashlights.
SHOPPING
ELLE DECOR

An Essential Guide to the Ranch-Style House

The ranch-style house is something of an American harbinger. Unlike the European pastiche of Colonial or Victorian houses, the ranch, or “rancher,” style started here, specifically in postwar Los Angeles, and quickly became a fixture of suburban landscapes across the U.S. With its low-slung frame sprawled across the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Harper's Bazaar

Away's New Luggage Will Make You Want to Get Outdoors

The state of the world being what it is, we all could use more than a few minutes to unplug outdoors. (Or, as Twitter would say, "go touch some grass.") When you're ready to put the laptop down, take a deep breath, and get outside for an extended time, Away's latest collection is ready for you to pack.
LIFESTYLE
Advnture

Advnture

39
Followers
358
Post
994
Views
ABOUT

Whether its family camping or epic solo hikes, Advnture an essential part of any adventurer’s kit. It's packed with buying guides to help you to choose the best equipment to suit your needs, as well as how-to guides, first-person experience stories, and essential news stories for anyone who loves getting outside.

 https://www.advnture.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy