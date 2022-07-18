WATCH: Vet in running for beard contest for charity

There is a lot to say (and worry) about the election-denying, culture-warrioring, satanic-conspiracy-theorizing slate of pro-Trump Republican politicians running for election and re-election in national, state and local primaries. There is similarly a lot to say and worry about Big Lie zealotry, highlighted by the Jan. 6 hearings. The danger doesn’t just lie with what proponents of a stolen election — including Republican politicians — did in the lead-up to the insurrection; it’s what they are doing now to undermine future elections and reframe election challenges as a “crusade.”

POTUS ・ 1 DAY AGO