Santa Monica, CA

One way out of a drought? Technology that makes water potable.

By Caleigh Wells
marketplace.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanta Monica, California, used to rely heavily on water imported from the northern part of the state. But now less than half the coastal city’s water is imported, which spared the community from the state’s mandatory outdoor water restrictions that began at the beginning of June. “That...

www.marketplace.org

Canyon News

Residents Asked To Reduce Water Consumption

WEST HOLLYWOOD—Southern California is experiencing severe drought conditions, where the scientists have found the extreme dryness since 2000 has become the driest 22-year period in at least 1,200 years, a megadrought that research shows is being intensified by climate change. West Hollywood residents and businesses are served by two...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
westsideconnect.com

The case for banning front lawns is stronger than ever

Man-made climate change is not the source of California’s water woes. I guarantee that some people will read those 11 words and dismiss anyone who utters them as a climate change denier or at least a member of the Flat Earth Society. But the science and history are absolutely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Southern California could go from hot, dry, windy conditions to monsoon showers this weekend

Southern California could be in for some weather whiplash this weekend.Hot, dry, and windy conditions could make way for thunderstorms in the region's mountains all next next week, according to meteorologist Alex Biston.A red flag warning goes into effect at 1 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Saturday across Los Angeles County mountains from the I-5 Corridor to Lake Hughes, signaling a risk of critical fire weather conditions. Further east, an excessive heat warning is in place across the Coachella Valley through Friday night, with temperatures ranging from 114 to 118 degrees in the low deserts.And while bone dry Southern California could use some rain, the system forecast to arrive this weekend includes monsoonal moisture and thunderstorms. A chance of thunderstorms begin Sunday, but increase into Monday and continue throughout much of the week.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
californiaexaminer.net

The Big Rent Increase in California Next Month

Hello from the Essential California newsletter, and happy Thursday! Thursday, July 21, is today. I’m Liam Dillon, and I cover housing affordability as a metro reporter. I have some information you can use this morning about housing. Tenants all over California may have already gotten a notice that says...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sunnews.org

Historic water tower sold in Seal Beach for $4.5 million

The Historic Seal Beach Water Tower was recently sold for $4.5 million to Orange County historic preservationists, Dr. Gregg DeNicola, MD and his wife, Mary. The tower’s former owner, Scott Ostlund, said he felt it was time to sell the unique structure to Landmark Property for $4.5 million. “It will stay as a vacation rental,” said new owner, Mary DeNicola.
danapointtimes.com

Construction to Begin on Dana Point Marina

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
DANA POINT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Desalination#Water Resources#Water Conservation#Water Treatment#Drinking Water
kclu.org

Ventura County detectives break up Southern California brothel ring

Ventura County prosecutors say eight people have pled guilty to charges they ran a half dozen brothels in Southern California disguised as legitimate businesses. The Ventura County Human Trafficking Task Force started an investigation in September of 2020, after seeing online ads offering sex. It led them to businesses in...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
dailybruin.com

World’s largest wildlife crossing begins construction in Los Angeles

This post was updated July 17 at 11:15 p.m. After a decade of planning, the world’s largest wildlife crossing broke ground in Los Angeles. Supported by a grant from Wallis Annenberg and the Annenberg Foundation, the crossing will be a habitat incorporated overpass allowing wildlife to cross 10 lanes of freeway on U.S. Highway 101. Construction began on Earth Day this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
GV Wire

Valley’s ‘Amusement Park’ Bullet Train Given a Reprieve

In 2019, just weeks after being inaugurated as California’s governor, Gavin Newsom issued what many took as a death knell for the state’s troubled bullet train project. “But let’s be real,” Newsom told legislators in his first State of the State address. “The current project, as planned, would cost too much and respectfully take too long. There’s been too little oversight and not enough transparency.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Malibu Times

Column: Three woman candidates are out to change the course of this state

The last few years have brought many challenges for Americans and especially California residents. From the COVID lockdowns and the resulting destruction of small businesses and mandatory masking and vaccines to the very serious levels of inflation not seen since the 1970s, including skyrocketing fuel costs and increasing crime rates and homelessness.  Californians have had […] The post Column: Three woman candidates are out to change the course of this state appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
Key News Network

Locals Clear Large Tree Blocking Lanes of Topanga Canyon Boulevard

Topanga Canyon, Los Angeles County, CA: Local residents took it upon themselves to clear a large fallen tree from Topanga Canyon Boulevard on Wednesday night, July 20, 2022. Around 10:30 p.m., California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a large tree down blocking both lanes of Topanga Canyon Boulevard at Robinson Road in the Topanga Canyon community in the Santa Monica Mountains region of Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
randomlengthsnews.com

PV Prices Surge; Beach Plummets

We’ve said for years that land on the Palos Verdes peninsula is undervalued. We may not be able to say that much longer. Last month the properties on the Hill took another big jump upward in median price. That’s the second time in six months. When that yellow line...
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA

