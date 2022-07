Two Iowa City residents have been taken into custody and charged in connection with an armed robbery that involved a gunshot being fired Tuesday afternoon. The incident reportedly happened around 5:15 pm in the 3500 block of Shamrock place, at the residence of 31-year-old Joey Smith Jr. and 29-year-old Marcia Smith-Buckhalter. According to the criminal complaint, Smith-Buckhalter arranged for the victim to come to their residence to smoke marijuana. When the victim arrived, Smith allegedly pointed a black gun at his head and demanded that he remove his personal belongings. Smith then escorted the man out of the residence.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO