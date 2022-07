Sean O’Malley appears set for the biggest test of his career at UFC 280 on Oct. 22, 2022, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). For “Sugar,” the match-up will be his first against a former UFC titleholder. Yan has been nearly flawless in his 10-fight run with the promotion, having only suffered defeats to current Bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling. With this step up in competition for O’Malley being somewhat drastic, the oddsmakers aren’t giving him the best of chances. Betonline.ag has the Dana White’s Contender Series alum opening as a +300 underdog to Yan’s -400 favorite.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO