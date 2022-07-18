ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Health Officials Testing Air Quality After Junkyard Fire In Southwest Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xdTZ5_0gk5ef0M00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — City health officials are keeping an eye on the air quality in Southwest Philadelphia after a junkyard fire broke out Monday afternoon. The fire happened at South 61st Street and Passyunk Avenue.

Fire officials say the blaze started just before 3 p.m. Monday.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the flames under control.

There is currently an air quality alert related to the fire so the health department is encouraging residents to avoid the area and stay inside for now.

Right now, no hazardous substance has been found and there are no reports of any injuries.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

How To Keep Cool In Philadelphia, South Jersey During Dangerous Heat

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Summer is in full swing and a heatwave has taken over Philadelphia and South Jersey. We’ve created a guide for you with tips for keeping cool and where you can find local cooling stations. Philadelphia Most Philadelphia city pools are open for the summer. Parks and Recreation also has spraygrounds and splash pads open across the city. To find the closest sprayground or splash pad to cool off in your neighborhood, click here. We also have a list of the open city pools here. When Philadelphia health officials declare a Heat Health Emergency, heat programs are activated. This includes the Philadelphia...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Doctors Expect Heat-Related Illnesses As Hot Temperatures Continue In Philadelphia Area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The region has its first heat-related death. A 73-year-old man in Allentown who had underlying health conditions died Thursday. Doctors are expecting to see more heat-related illnesses as the hot temperatures continue. Heat kills more people than any other weather-related event, including tornados and hurricanes, which is why doctors say people need to be careful this weekend. Philadelphia is baking. Prolonged heat in the city makes hot temperatures scorching. It’s all the concrete, like on Broad Street crowded with cars where heat is amplified, creating the heat island effect. “It’s too hot, it’s too hot right now,” one woman said. “I’m warm as...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Judge Orders West Philadelphia Townhomes Encampment To Be Taken Down

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Residents facing eviction in University City suffered a loss in court Friday, but they are not giving up their fight to stay in their homes. Chopper 3 was over an encampment at 40th and Market Streets. Section 8 townhomes now stand here, but Altman Management Company plans to demolish them and build new townhomes. The current residents will receive housing vouchers but say it’s becoming harder to find properties that accept vouchers. Residents and supporters set up the occupation in protest nearly two weeks ago. Late Friday afternoon, a judge ordered them to take it down. “They can take the encampment down, but they can’t shut the people down,” Melvin Hairston said. “Our message is simple, stop the displacement of Black and Brown communities. Stop sweeping through and taking our livelihoods from us.” Residents told Eyewitness News the eviction is set for September.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Philadelphia#Junkyard#Air Quality#Health Department#Passyunk Avenue
delawarevalleynews.com

Thanks To Three Hoodlums, City Pool Closed For Summer

Three individuals acting like hoodlums caused a city pool to close for the summer in Kensington, right in the middle of summer. The incident happened yesterday afternoon,about 4:25 PM. Workers at the McViegh Rec center located at D and Ontario Streets were trying to eject three females from the pool for unruly behavior. The females refused to get out of the pool and words were exchanged. The pool was then closed to everyone, in an effort to get the three out of the pool.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

‘Heat Stroke Is A Medical Emergency’: Symptoms To Look For As Dangerous Heat Moves Into Philadelphia Area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for the ozone that covers Philadelphia and the surrounding counties. People with health conditions need to stay inside in air conditioning if they can. For people who do spend any extended time outside, doctors say it is important to know how to stay safe in the heat. Ashley Williams is staying in the shade in Northern Liberties and her kids are enjoying the start of this heat wave, splashing in the backyard. “We’re trying to stay safe and beat the heat,” Williams said. Whether it is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Officials: Man critical after shooting in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - One person is in critical condition after a shooting on North Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue in North Philadelphia. Temple University police announced in a tweet that one man had been shot and was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition. Temple University tweets...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WHYY

Philadelphia Police Department at risk of losing state accreditation

The Philadelphia Police Department could lose its accreditation as soon as next week. The change would be in response to the ‘Driving Equality Bill’ passed by the City Council last year. The law prevents police from stopping drivers for minor traffic violations and was intended to prevent racial disparities amongst traffic stops.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Truck Recovered In Hit-And-Run That Left Bicyclist Dead In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have recovered a truck wanted for allegedly striking and killing a bicyclist in a hit-and-run in West Philadelphia. Police identified the man killed as 28-year-old Nyier “Nas” Cunningham. He was two blocks away from his home. Police say the truck was recovered at Belmont Avenue and Thompson Street, but a search for the driver continues. Credit: Philadelphia Police The hit-and-run happened just before 1 a.m. at 52nd and Wyalusing Streets in West Philadelphia. Medics rushed the 28-year-old victim to the hospital with severe head injuries and possibly broken bones. He was pronounced dead around 4:30 a.m. at the hospital. “The vehicle...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Water Department Delays Shutting Off Water For Delinquent Residential Customers Due To Heat Emergency

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Water Department has delayed shutting the water off for delinquent residential customers due to the heat emergency impacting the region. Shutoffs were scheduled to start on Wednesday, but a spokesperson for the department told CBS3 that shutoffs will resume once the emergency declaration is lifted. It will be the first time in two years the Philadelphia Water Department will shut off the water for delinquent residential customers. (Credit: CBS3) Once the heat emergency is lifted, some workers will be shutting off service to customers if they have unpaid bills totaling more than $1,000 and haven’t signed up for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police, Community Groups Hold Day-Long Camp In Fairmount Focused On Ending Youth Violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Putting an end to youth violence. That was the focus of a day-long camp hosted by the Philadelphia Police Department and other community groups. Basketball is synonymous with Philadelphia, but as of late, so is violence. “I love my city, but no, I don’t feel safe,” 17-year-old Alyssa Heiser said. “I don’t feel safe sitting in a car or standing on a corner. No.” Alyssa took part in a day-long violence prevention day camp at Ben Franklin High School. The camp was hosted by the Philadelphia Police Department and the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity. Topics included self-defense and de-escalation. “A lot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Camden Declares Heat Advisory And Offers Help For Residents To Cool Down During Dangerous Temperatures

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — The city of Camden is trying to help residents stay cool and healthy in this dangerous heat. The Camden County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory for the region effective Wednesday, July 20 through Sunday, July 24 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on each day. During a heat advisory, the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. “As much of the world is experiencing right now, temperatures are expected to rise dramatically this week,” County Commissioner Virginia Betteridge said in a release. “When temperatures...
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
69K+
Followers
21K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy