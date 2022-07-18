Health Officials Testing Air Quality After Junkyard Fire In Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — City health officials are keeping an eye on the air quality in Southwest Philadelphia after a junkyard fire broke out Monday afternoon. The fire happened at South 61st Street and Passyunk Avenue.

Fire officials say the blaze started just before 3 p.m. Monday.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the flames under control.

There is currently an air quality alert related to the fire so the health department is encouraging residents to avoid the area and stay inside for now.

Right now, no hazardous substance has been found and there are no reports of any injuries.