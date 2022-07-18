ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haines City, FL

Officer shot with own gun during scuffle with suspect

fox13news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaines City Police Officer Dwight Rogers is now recovering...

www.fox13news.com

fox13news.com

Accusations of jury intimidation nearly derail trial before jury sends pawn shop shooter to prison for life

TAMPA, Fla. - A jury found a Tampa man guilty of attempted murder, but not before an accusation of jury intimidation paused court proceedings. Jarrod Mingo's attempted murder trial nearly went off the rails Thursday after a member of the suspected accused pawn shop shooter’s family was accused of taking photos of the jury with their cell phone.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa man fatally shoots roommate, police say

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police said a deadly shooting Friday morning between two roommates in Sulphur Springs. Police said the shooting occurred around 4:42 a.m. in the 8100 block of North 17th Street. According to the agency, the 911 caller reported he got into a physical fight with his roommate, then shot him.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

HCSO: Man shot and killed outside Tampa apartment complex

TAMPA, Fla. - A man is dead after a shooting at a Tampa apartment complex Friday afternoon, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies said. Deputies are now searching for the suspects who drove off from the scene at IQ Apartments on Bruce B Downs Boulevard. Officials have not said how many suspects were involved.
TAMPA, FL
City
Haines City, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
#Violent Crime
newsdaytonabeach.com

Massive Meth Ring Busted in Volusia County

A huge methamphetamine trafficking organization was shut down in a joint effort by the Volusia Bureau of Investigation (VBI) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Volusia Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday. The operation was reportedly headed up by Christina Guess, a former corrections officer for the state of Florida.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
click orlando

26-year-old motorcyclist killed in Brevard County crash, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old West Virginia man was killed during a crash in Brevard County Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The man was riding his motorcycle south along U.S. Highway 1, driving over the speed limit, troopers said. [TRENDING: Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining Month returns...
fox13news.com

Man heads to trial two years after random parking lot shooting in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - Two years after a random parking lot shooting in Tampa, a man is now headed to trial on eight charges, including four counts of first-degree attempted murder. Jarrod Mingo, who is accused of pulling the trigger two years ago, will represent himself in court during the trial. During Tuesday's court appearance, Mingo even refused to change out of his orange jail uniform.
TAMPA, FL

