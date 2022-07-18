Officer shot with own gun during scuffle with suspect

TAMPA, Fla. - Two years after a random parking lot shooting in Tampa, a man is now headed to trial on eight charges, including four counts of first-degree attempted murder. Jarrod Mingo, who is accused of pulling the trigger two years ago, will represent himself in court during the trial. During Tuesday's court appearance, Mingo even refused to change out of his orange jail uniform.

TAMPA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO