West Tisbury, MA

West Tisbury Eyes Potential Sunday Noise Restrictions

By Louisa Hufstader
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rumble, roar and back-up beeping from commercial landscaping and construction equipment — an increasingly regular part of the Island soundtrack — faces a potential Sunday ban in West Tisbury, where resident Marc Rosenbaum asked the planning board last week for relief from the daily din. At...

West Tisbury Greenlights New Food Truck Rules

Food trucks have emerged from regulatory limbo in West Tisbury, where select board members this week approved new rules governing how the mobile take-out eateries may operate in the town. Drafted by the planning board, reviewed by town counsel and approved Wednesday by the select board, the new rules are...
WEST TISBURY, MA
Fundraiser Offers an Oasis of Support for Vineyard House

The Vineyard House celebrated its 25th annual Water Tasting by the Sea on Thursday evening at Waban Park in Oak Bluffs. The fundraiser, replete with a raw bar, paella, a raffle and the signature tasting of waters, both still and sparkling, supports Islanders struggling with substance abuse disorder. Bill Howell,...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
On the Water and in the Air, Summer Visitor Numbers are Up

Though Covid impacts are lingering into their third year, transportation officials across the Island have reported strong year-on-year traffic increases from 2021 to 2022 and some surprising departures from pre-pandemic levels. While Steamship Authority numbers lag behind 2019 figures, air traffic to the Island has soared. Boat traffic in the...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Lawsuit Looks to Halt Stop & Shop Expansion Work

The Edgartown attorney whose lawsuit paused the planned expansion of the Edgartown Stop & Shop in 2018 has again filed suit against the project, naming the store, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, and several others in a suit that claims work is proceeding there based on an expired permit and without proper public input into changes to the originally approved plan.
Chilmark, MA
Chilmark Eyes Updates to Staff Structure

Chilmark will undergo a study of its organizational structure to figure out where it is stretched too thin and identify how to adapt to the changing needs of the town. Selectman James Malkin brought up the idea at the select board meeting on Tuesday. Recent growth – both from a population and infrastructure standpoint – have put the municipal staff under increasing pressure, so a closer look is needed to figure out ways to provide relief, Mr. Malkin said.
Edgartown Town Column: July 22

The heat is up, the humidity is back and the beaches are crowded. But we need rain. The ground is dry and the ponds are going down. As I write this, I am watching the rain radar and it is going to the north of us. But I am still hoping.
EDGARTOWN, MA
Island Ports Are Hub of Activity When Ferries Arrive

In Vineyard Haven the ferry Island Home rounds the breakwater and sounds her horn, loaded to the gunwales with day trippers and loaded below with cars. In Oak Bluffs, the Steamship wharf is a beehive of activity as both the Seastreak and Nantucket pull in. The line to depart the Island extended up the length of the pier and took a turn onto the sidewalk. But just as many come off the boats.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
County Aims ARPA Funds at Wastewater Initiatives

With significant American Rescue Plan Act funding earmarked for wastewater projects at the Martha’s Vineyard Airport and Martha’s Vineyard commission, the Dukes County commission has begun to eye a new, broad wastewater initiative for the remainder of its ARPA funding. During a meeting Wednesday, county commissioner Don Leopold...
DUKES COUNTY, MA
#Guns#Urban Construction#The Planning Board
Chilmark Town Column: July 22

After a two year delay, Peter Ruimerman has pomp and circumstanced his way to the word graduate. He and his 2020 classmates at the London School of Economics were celebrated on Tuesday, July 12 at one of many small ceremonies held, finally wrapping up schooling in a pandemic. Pete was one of four students from his class of 35 to walk in a short ceremony, fortunately held indoors because of the record-breaking heat.
CHILMARK, MA
Slow Down

On July 2 (a Saturday) I was driving along Middle Road in Chilmark while on my way to work. As is my habit I was driving slowly and savoring the sounds — or silence — of nature. It was just about 12:30 p.m. as I reached the field containing a herd of dairy cows which were lying down and chewing their cud at the back of the field. That is all but one cow who was standing off to the side and partially in the road surrounded (not too closely) by four bicyclists who were “fencing” her off while talking over what to do.
CHILMARK, MA
Chappaquiddick Town Column: July 22

The ambitious annual fundraiser at the Chappy Community Center was a huge success. Well attended by a lively crowd, the bidding was good- natured and brought in $50,000 — and still counting. The final amount will be doubled by the anonymous $400,000 matching donation. Thanks to the many folks...
EDGARTOWN, MA
Recent Real Estate Transactions: Week Ending July 15

Grinleys on the Hill LLC purchased 55 North Abels Hill Road in Chilmark from Gordon K. Reese, Gordon Kennedy Reese Jr. and Laurel C. Walker for $2,300,000 on July 11. Delanie S. Pickering purchased 1 Shadbush Hollow Road in Chilmark from Jonathan Zeeman for $1,600,000 on July 12. Edgartown. Uros...
EDGARTOWN, MA
Walking in the Door One Last Time

Cleaning out drawers. This is what retirement comes down to in the end. People expect you to be wise and reflective, to say meaningful things, to look back on a long career and sum it all up. But in reality, there’s one more paper to put out, I’m not sure...
EDGARTOWN, MA
No Credible Threat Found in Incident Leading to Hospital Lockdown

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital underwent a lockdown Tuesday in response to a shooting threat, Oak Bluffs police chief Jonathan Searle confirmed Friday. The Oak Bluffs police department assisted in the lockdown after a call came in at 5:24 p.m. Tuesday. Hospital spokeswoman Marissa Lafebvre said the lockdown lasted about...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Aquinnah Bolsters ZBA Ranks Ahead of Meeting

In preparation for the Aquinnah zoning board of appeals’ first meeting in years, the town’s select board appointed two new members Tuesday, rounding out the five-member board. “To my understanding, there hasn’t been a meeting of the zoning board of appeals in four years,” selectman Tom Murphy said....
Diamond Dogs

From the July 20, 1922 edition of the Vineyard Gazette:. The Amusement Committee of the Oak Bluffs Board of Trade, at a recent meeting, voted to engage Charles ‘Duke’ Farrell to organize and manage a baseball team to represent this hustling town on the diamond for the current season. Duke Farrell is a past master at the grand old game having been identified with big league baseball for twenty years and was known as one of the best catchers and heavy hitters of his day. Mr. Farrell is taking up his duties at once and has a squad out daily for practice. The team will be picked from the best of the visiting and resident players with the possible addition of a battery from some fast semi-pro team, The announcement that ‘The Duke’ had been engaged was met with much enthusiasm and a number of the members of the Board of Trade at once declared their intention to double their annual subscriptions to the amusement fund, thus assuring ample financial backing. The diamond at Waban Park is being filled in and rolled and the back-stop and bleachers put in shape for the opening game which is shortly to be announced.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Carolyn Jane Gould Edmunds, 92

Carolyn Jane Gould Edmunds of Falmouth died peacefully on July 9. She was 92. She was a former resident of Edgartown and Worcester. While living in Worcester, she was a longtime member of Worcester’s International Society, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and the Sweet Adelines. She worked for 25 years as an admissions officer at UMass Hospital, where she was a favorite among patients.
FALMOUTH, MA
Margaret Vincent Kelley, 89

Margaret Vincent (Peg) Kelley died on July 3 after a brief illness. She was 89. She was born in Boston on June 29, 1933 to Charles Holley Vincent and Kathleen Monica Matthews of Newton and Edgartown. She attended Newton High School and then Regis College. Upon graduation, she worked as a nutritionist at hospitals and school and was a member of the American Dietetic Association.
EDGARTOWN, MA
James Turner Ciciora, 93

James Turner Ciciora of Oak Bluffs died on July 16 at his home in Oak Bluffs. He was 93. A complete obituary will be published in a future edition of the Gazette. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced. For online guestbook and more information, please visit chapmanfuneral.com.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Joan W. Greer, 89

Joan W. Greer, a longtime resident of Chappaquiddick, died on July 4 at her home in Gulf Shores, Ala. after a prolonged illness. She was 89. She was a graduate of Miss Porter’s School, Finch College and the Roosevelt University School of Nursing. She is survived by her husband...
GULF SHORES, AL

