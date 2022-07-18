West Tisbury Eyes Potential Sunday Noise Restrictions

From the July 20, 1922 edition of the Vineyard Gazette:. The Amusement Committee of the Oak Bluffs Board of Trade, at a recent meeting, voted to engage Charles ‘Duke’ Farrell to organize and manage a baseball team to represent this hustling town on the diamond for the current season. Duke Farrell is a past master at the grand old game having been identified with big league baseball for twenty years and was known as one of the best catchers and heavy hitters of his day. Mr. Farrell is taking up his duties at once and has a squad out daily for practice. The team will be picked from the best of the visiting and resident players with the possible addition of a battery from some fast semi-pro team, The announcement that ‘The Duke’ had been engaged was met with much enthusiasm and a number of the members of the Board of Trade at once declared their intention to double their annual subscriptions to the amusement fund, thus assuring ample financial backing. The diamond at Waban Park is being filled in and rolled and the back-stop and bleachers put in shape for the opening game which is shortly to be announced.

