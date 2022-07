New York has plenty of options if you can’t make the trip to Italy to feed your cravings. Here you can find some of the best Italian restaurants in NYC! Some of the favorites have been around for decades showing just how good their Italian food can be and that you don’t need a fancy setting to enjoy something authentic. If you’re looking for some of the best classic Italian dishes around, check out this list below! Each of these locations gives off the perfect vibes and mood to ensure a great time out with friends or family.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO