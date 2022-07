MADISON, Neb. -- DeShawn Gleaton will be spending the rest of his life behind bars. Gleaton, who was convicted in May of the 2020 murder of 29-year-old Hailey Christiansen, was sentenced on Thursday in Madison County Court. He was accused of shooting Christiansen in Norfolk. He then reportedly fled the scene and was later found and arrested in Sioux City, Iowa.

