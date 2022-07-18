Will Frisch Drafted By Chicago Cubs

Many MLB fans were once again upset over the uniforms at the All-Star Game on Tuesday night, but commissioner Rob Manfred remains quite pleased with the change. For the second consecutive year, players wore uniforms that were specific to the All-Star Game rather than wearing the appropriate home or away uniform of the team they play for. The National League, which was the home team, wore white jerseys with their team’s name in gold letters on the front and their last name on the back. The American League wore charcoal grey.

MLB ・ 15 HOURS AGO