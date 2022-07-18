ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Will Frisch Drafted By Chicago Cubs

By John Severs
buildingthedam.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the seventh pick in the sixth round, and the 173rd pick overall, the Chicago Cubs grabbed Oregon State Pitcher Will Frisch. Frisch missed the 2022 season after season ending elbow surgery....

www.buildingthedam.com

Comments / 0

 

Corvallis, OR
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Corvallis, OR
