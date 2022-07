LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Current and former Louisville Metro Police SWAT officers said they are owed back pay going back nearly two decades for time spent on-call. Opening statements began Wednesday morning in the case that's expected to last several weeks. The lawsuit filed in 2016 claims members of the LMPD SWAT time should have been paid for "on-call" time dating back to 2002.

