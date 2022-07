LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The real heat of the week is back in town!. Expect highs to run in the low to mid-90s through the weekend. On these days you can expect 91-96 degrees. When the humidity is factored in, it will feel more like 100-105! Now that’s some rough stuff for a few days. These are dangerous levels of heat that we’ll have in the region.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 20 HOURS AGO