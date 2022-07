One of the more underrated additions that the Minnesota Vikings made earlier this offseason was that of assistant head coach Mike Pettine. This move by Minnesota is significant because it will take a talented defense that is home to the likes of All-Pro linebacker Eric Kendricks, All-Pro safety Harrison Smith, All-Pro edge-rushers in Za'Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter and future Hall of Fame cornerback Patrick Peterson to a whole new level. However, maybe the most underrated reason for why Pettine was a great addition is because he comes from archrivals in Green Bay and Chicago.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO