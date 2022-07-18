WATCH | Undercover drug buy takes a dangerous turn in Kentucky

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The average price of gas in Kentucky is $4.12 according to AAA. “Gas, that’s probably one of the stingiest things that Americans, in honest, that’s most what we’re stingy about, gas. You know we use it in everything, lawn equipment, vehicles, anything you can think of, gas is used in it,” customer Anthony Boggs said.

BARBOURVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO