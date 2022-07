LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As high temperatures settle in across the bluegrass, city leaders are at work to help the most vulnerable populations survive the heat. Ginny Ramsey with the Catholic Action Center said the Compassionate Caravan will be very busy this weekend. They’re preparing to provide a variety of essentials that will help keep the homeless cool, clean and safe this weekend.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 4 HOURS AGO