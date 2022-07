LOS ANGELES -- The Giants and Dodgers had to come back from the All-Star break a day earlier than usual to play a nationally-televised game. They certainly did not disappoint. The Giants wiped out a five-run deficit with a stunning rally in the seventh and took the lead an inning later, but Mookie Betts gave them a harsh reminder that the best players in this rivalry currently wear Dodger blue. Betts blasted a three-run shot in the bottom of the eighth and made a diving catch to end the top of the ninth, leading the Dodgers to a 9-6 victory.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO