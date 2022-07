ORANGEVILLE, Utah — A man wanted in California on several gun charges was taken into custody over the weekend by the Emery County Sheriff’s Office. According to the probable cause statement, the Emery County Sheriff’s Office received information on Saturday that John Goodrich, 60, was living in a house in Orangeville, located at 145 East 100 South. Additionally, law enforcement discovered there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest in California.

EMERY COUNTY, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO