PEORIA (25 News Now) - The man arrested after a 3-year-old was shot in a home in Peoria Wednesday has had his bond set Friday. State prosecutors allege that Randyn Duncan, arrested for endangering the life or health of a child and obstruction of justice, claims that someone knocked on his door to buy cannabis then displayed a gun, that discharged during a struggle, hitting the three-year-old, confirmed to be his daughter.

PEORIA, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO