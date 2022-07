PEORIA (WEEK) - Phoenix Community Development Services teamed up with Big Picture Peoria to paint the Phoenix Community Garden boxes. The design was familiar; it mimicked the Dream Mural in Peoria. The garden has many types of flowers and produce. The goal was to have some fun and bring beauty to the garden. The Phoenix Community Development Services said they hoped seeing the beauty would inspire the neighborhood to get interested in community gardening.

