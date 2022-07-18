Greenwood Park Mall mass shooting suspect identified

Clear skies and warm to begin our Friday morning, as temperatures hover in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Expect another bright and sunny afternoon on the way, as temperatures surge back into the lower 90s. Today will mark our 16th 90-plus day for Indianapolis! Our summer averages 19 days of this type of heat per year…we will likely surpass that this summer with August still to get through.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO