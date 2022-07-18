ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Greenwood Park Mall mass shooting suspect identified

Fox 59
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOX59 has also confirmed the identity of the gunman as Johnathan...

fox59.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 59

Motorcycle crash in Greenwood claims 1 life

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A motorcycle crash in Greenwood claimed one life Wednesday morning. At approximately 10:32 a.m. Wednesday, Greenwood PD was dispatched to the area of County Line Road and Graham Road on a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a pick-up truck. Witnesses told police that...
GREENWOOD, IN
Fox 59

Beech Grove PD to be featured on rebranded ‘Live PD’ show

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — The Beech Grove Police Department will be part of the relaunch of “Live PD.”. The new show, rebranded as “On Patrol: Live” will premiere on Friday, July 22 on REELZ. Beech Grove PD’s Deputy Chief of Administration Bob Mercuri confirmed the police...
BEECH GROVE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Fox 59

Mysterious dead animal found in Noblesville woman’s backyard identified

NOBLESVILLE — A Noblesville woman is confused after she stepped into her backyard Tuesday to find a dead animal in which she could not identify. “We found it Tuesday night in our baby pool,” said Michelle Havlik. “Our dog took it out of the pool and dropped it on the ground.”
Fox 59

State admits it has no plan for former women’s prison site

INDIANAPOLIS — For years near eastside residents have complained no one from the state of Indiana would listen to them or explain what was going on with the property of the former Indiana Women’s Prison at East New York and Randolph Streets. Now someone has come forward…and admitted...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Shelby County dancer on SYTYCD

We talk to a dancer from Shelby County who's made it to the top 6 of SYTYCD. Indiana Senate Republicans propose ban on abortion …. ‘We don’t get second chances’: Bomb squad commander …. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: July 20, 2022. State admits it has no...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenwood Park Mall#Mass Shooting#The Mall#Violent Crime
Fox 59

Credit card advice, benefits from Old National Bank

INDIANAPOLIS — Riye Norris and Evan Gray from Old National Bank stopped by Indy Now to describe the bank’s credit card options, benefits and fraud protection. They discussed the various credit cards offered, some with lots of spending power and others designed for people looking to build or improve credit.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Operation Backpack benefiting local students

INDIANAPOLIS — Nicole Toombs the Director of Marketing & Communications at Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana stopped by the studio to share the important fundraising event going on now. Operation Backpack is a local fundraiser that benefits students in Indianapolis attending IPS schools. To donate and learn more...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

90° heat rolls on; Overnight storm chances

Clear skies and warm to begin our Friday morning, as temperatures hover in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Expect another bright and sunny afternoon on the way, as temperatures surge back into the lower 90s. Today will mark our 16th 90-plus day for Indianapolis! Our summer averages 19 days of this type of heat per year…we will likely surpass that this summer with August still to get through.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Hot and dry stretch continues for central Indiana

A boundary traveled over central Indiana on Wednesday, and it unfortunately didn’t produce much rain for the Hoosier State. It may not have produced rainfall, but it will allow dew points to drop by the afternoon. It will feel less humid even with highs in the lower 90s during peak heating.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 59

Questions Parents Should Ask at ‘Back to School Night’

Parents, are you busy getting your kids ready to head back to school? Some schools on balanced calendars start as early as next week, while many other school districts head back the first week of August. But before the first day of school, many parents are invited into the classrooms...
BROWNSBURG, IN
Fox 59

Health and stress-reduction benefits of massage

INDIANAPOLIS — Denise Baltimore of MassageLuxe in Carmel joined us to talk about the stress-relieving benefits of massage that contribute to your overall health. “Massage is one of the best things you can do for your stress level. Actually, there’s a lot of research that shows it’s better than some forms of psychotherapy,” she said.
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

How to stay safe during extreme summer heat

INDIANAPOLIS – The 90s continue into this weekend with heat index values climbing close to 100°. It’s important during extreme heat to know how to stay safe and know the signs of heat-related illnesses. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heat-related illnesses occur...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Some relief after the hottest day in two weeks

A front passed early afternoon Wednesday bringing relief from the uncomfortable and dangerous heat. PEAK OF THE HEAT included a heat index as high as 118° in Spencer and 115° in Columbus Wednesday. This was the fourth time this year the heat index reached/surpassed 100° in Indianapolis and first time in just over two weeks (July 5th 108°).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

National Tequila Day with Hiatus & FoxGardin

INDIANAPOLIS — Celebrate National Tequila Day with Hiatus Tequila and FoxGardin Family Kitchen!. To learn more about Hiatus Tequila visit www.hiatustequila.com. To learn more about FoxGardin Family Kitchen www.visit foxgardin.com/foxgardin-family-kitchen. Cocktail recipe. – 2oz Hiatus Blanco. – 3oz Fresh Lime Juice. – 1oz Agave Nectar. – Orange garnish.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Later Taters named Indy’s Best Food Truck

Indy’s food truck scene has everything from pizza to Brazilian food to pierogi, but when it comes to Indy’s Best — baked potatoes can’t be beat. Later Taters has been named Indy’s Best Food Truck by FOX59 viewers. You may be surprised to learn Later...
MARION COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

2022 Indy Shorts International Film Festival Underway

The Academy Award®-Qualifying Indy Shorts International Film Festival is now underway!. Witness 150 of “The Greatest Shorts on Earth” from now until Sunday, July 24th with in-person screenings at Living Room Theaters, Newfields, the Indianapolis Art Center and streaming straight to your home. Director of Marketing at...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy