Greenwood Park Mall mass shooting suspect identified

The Marion County Coroner's Office ruled the death of a man in police custody a homicide. Herman Whitfield III died from "cardiopulmonary arrest in the setting of law enforcement subdual, prone restraint and conducted electrical weapon use," according to the coroner's office.
GREENWOOD, Ind. — A motorcycle crash in Greenwood claimed one life Wednesday morning. At approximately 10:32 a.m. Wednesday, Greenwood PD was dispatched to the area of County Line Road and Graham Road on a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a pick-up truck. Witnesses told police that...
BEECH GROVE, Ind. — The Beech Grove Police Department will be part of the relaunch of “Live PD.”. The new show, rebranded as “On Patrol: Live” will premiere on Friday, July 22 on REELZ. Beech Grove PD’s Deputy Chief of Administration Bob Mercuri confirmed the police...
This week federal prosecutors dismantled a major drug trafficking ring in Indianapolis. A federal grand jury returned indictments against 21 people as part of a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.
NOBLESVILLE — A Noblesville woman is confused after she stepped into her backyard Tuesday to find a dead animal in which she could not identify. “We found it Tuesday night in our baby pool,” said Michelle Havlik. “Our dog took it out of the pool and dropped it on the ground.”
INDIANAPOLIS — For years near eastside residents have complained no one from the state of Indiana would listen to them or explain what was going on with the property of the former Indiana Women’s Prison at East New York and Randolph Streets. Now someone has come forward…and admitted...
We talk to a dancer from Shelby County who's made it to the top 6 of SYTYCD. Indiana Senate Republicans propose ban on abortion …. ‘We don’t get second chances’: Bomb squad commander …. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: July 20, 2022. State admits it has no...
INDIANAPOLIS — Riye Norris and Evan Gray from Old National Bank stopped by Indy Now to describe the bank’s credit card options, benefits and fraud protection. They discussed the various credit cards offered, some with lots of spending power and others designed for people looking to build or improve credit.
INDIANAPOLIS — Nicole Toombs the Director of Marketing & Communications at Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana stopped by the studio to share the important fundraising event going on now. Operation Backpack is a local fundraiser that benefits students in Indianapolis attending IPS schools. To donate and learn more...
Clear skies and warm to begin our Friday morning, as temperatures hover in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Expect another bright and sunny afternoon on the way, as temperatures surge back into the lower 90s. Today will mark our 16th 90-plus day for Indianapolis! Our summer averages 19 days of this type of heat per year…we will likely surpass that this summer with August still to get through.
A boundary traveled over central Indiana on Wednesday, and it unfortunately didn’t produce much rain for the Hoosier State. It may not have produced rainfall, but it will allow dew points to drop by the afternoon. It will feel less humid even with highs in the lower 90s during peak heating.
Parents, are you busy getting your kids ready to head back to school? Some schools on balanced calendars start as early as next week, while many other school districts head back the first week of August. But before the first day of school, many parents are invited into the classrooms...
INDIANAPOLIS — Don’t believe the hype about the real estate market crashing, Nyles Edwards of Enhance Property Solutions said. In reality, demand is still higher in Central Indiana than what the home supply can support. “We’re still not at equilibrium on the supply side,” said Edwards, the CEO...
INDIANAPOLIS — Denise Baltimore of MassageLuxe in Carmel joined us to talk about the stress-relieving benefits of massage that contribute to your overall health. “Massage is one of the best things you can do for your stress level. Actually, there’s a lot of research that shows it’s better than some forms of psychotherapy,” she said.
INDIANAPOLIS – The 90s continue into this weekend with heat index values climbing close to 100°. It’s important during extreme heat to know how to stay safe and know the signs of heat-related illnesses. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heat-related illnesses occur...
A front passed early afternoon Wednesday bringing relief from the uncomfortable and dangerous heat. PEAK OF THE HEAT included a heat index as high as 118° in Spencer and 115° in Columbus Wednesday. This was the fourth time this year the heat index reached/surpassed 100° in Indianapolis and first time in just over two weeks (July 5th 108°).
INDIANAPOLIS — Celebrate National Tequila Day with Hiatus Tequila and FoxGardin Family Kitchen!. To learn more about Hiatus Tequila visit www.hiatustequila.com. To learn more about FoxGardin Family Kitchen www.visit foxgardin.com/foxgardin-family-kitchen. Cocktail recipe. – 2oz Hiatus Blanco. – 3oz Fresh Lime Juice. – 1oz Agave Nectar. – Orange garnish.
Indy’s food truck scene has everything from pizza to Brazilian food to pierogi, but when it comes to Indy’s Best — baked potatoes can’t be beat. Later Taters has been named Indy’s Best Food Truck by FOX59 viewers. You may be surprised to learn Later...
The Academy Award®-Qualifying Indy Shorts International Film Festival is now underway!. Witness 150 of “The Greatest Shorts on Earth” from now until Sunday, July 24th with in-person screenings at Living Room Theaters, Newfields, the Indianapolis Art Center and streaming straight to your home. Director of Marketing at...
Comments / 0