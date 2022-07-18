ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Rob Perillo Looks Back on First Weekend Weathercast, Tried Cracklin For First Time [WATCH]

By Chris Reed
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AY1HC_0gk5IL7A00
Chris Reed

This is so good.

Our friend, Meteorologist Rob Perillo is celebrating 34 years in the Lafayette television market, and today he is looking back on his first weekend broadcast here.

For Rob, it all started here at KLFY-TV 10, and on his first weekend broadcast, his colleague Chuck Huebner had him try a piece of cracklin prior to his weathercast.

As you can see here, it didn't go down so well and Rob was a bit "chocked up" on this southern treat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZMrv7_0gk5IL7A00
Rob Perillo

You have to almost wonder if Rob's colleague set him up here knowing that he had never tried cracklin before.

Like Rob, I too have eaten a piece of cracklin right before a broadcast and the seasoning didn't settle well for me either. Lesson learned.

Let's throw it back 34 years and check out Rob Perillo's first broadcast in Acadiana and his first time ever trying cracklin.

On a side note, I somewhat miss these old-school news desks and graphics. For me, less was more.

Congratulations on the many years in Lafayette, Rob. You are the ultimate professional in meteorology and we are fortunate to have you in our community.

To many more years at KATC-TV 3!

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Teche News

Breaux Bridge native/actor Ryan Broussard In award-winning play

This has been an amazing year for 2007 Breaux Bridge High graduate Ryan Broussard. He’s performed on Broadway and has a recurring role in a TV comedy hit series. Teche News recently caught up with the Broadway/series actor and Breaux Bridge native at Pat’s Restaurant in Henderson. When...
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Meet the Baton Rouge residents who brought ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ to life

As a runaway hit that spent more than 150 weeks on The New York Times Best Sellers list, Delia Owens’ 2018 novel Where the Crawdads Sing practically begged for a film adaptation from the moment Reese Witherspoon deemed it worthy of her Hello Sunshine Book Club, placating the hearts of fans who couldn’t wait to see the headstrong Kya and her North Carolina marshes come to life. But if you watched the movie’s first trailer and thought that North Carolina looked suspiciously like south Louisiana, you’d be right. Filmed largely in our state along the bayous of Houma and the outskirts of New Orleans, the adaptation—which hit theaters this past the weekend—didn’t just use Louisiana’s beauty as a backdrop, but employed local talent both in front of the camera and behind the scenes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

2022 Delcambre Shrimp Festival Announces Entertainment Lineup

If you love going to festivals and seeing the who's who of Louisiana music, then get ready for the 2022 Delcambre Shrimp Festival going on in August. The festival starts on Wednesday, August 17th, and runs through Sunday, August 21st, 2022 with nothing but top-notch entertainment. They also have a ton of events going on throughout the week like a shrimp cook-off, fais-do-do's, food booths, carnival rides, and the blessing of the fleet.
DELCAMBRE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Entertainment
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
City
Lafayette, LA
99.9 KTDY

Best Daiquiris in Lafayette—Top 3 Drive-Thrus/Bars

Happy National Daiquiri Day! There are 30 states in the U.S. that offer drive-thru alcohol including Louisiana and our neighbors to the west, Texas. In Louisiana, the daiquiri is the drive-thru drink favorite. Acadiana is filled with places to get a daiquiri, but when it comes to the best, there are three that take the top spots.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadcasting#Klfy Tv 10#Katc Tv 3
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in New Iberia (LA)

The Queen City of the Teche was founded by the Spanish as long ago as 1779. New Iberia was soon settled by Acadians who had made their way down from Nova Scotia after being expelled by British troops. Cajun culture is alive and well in New Iberia, shining through in...
NEW IBERIA, LA
KLFY News 10

Popular fast food restaurant plans expansion to Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A popular fast food chain is leading an aggressive expansion that includes 70 new restaurants across South Louisiana, starting with right here in Lafayette. Jack in the Box, a San Deigo, Calif.-based fast food chain, is expected to expand its operations from just 2,2000 locations...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Abbeville Meridional

An order of crawfish

Elks and Moose and Owls and Lambs all had fraternal orders in south Louisiana in 1913, but a critter that was already becoming iconic had none. That’s why some men in Abbeville decided it was time to create a social and fraternal organization recognizing the crawfish. “The whole purpose...
ABBEVILLE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
theadvocate.com

Louisiana man wins $200,000 from a lottery scratch-off ticket he bought on his lunch break

Breaux Bridge resident James Faulk won $200,000 from a Louisiana Lottery scratch-off ticket he purchased from a nearby gas station, according to a press release. The Lafayette native purchased the winning ticket and one other scratch-off during his lunch break. The first ticket was not a winner, but Faulk was left in shock after scratching off the second.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
evangelinetoday.com

State legend gives back in Ville Platte

By: RHETT MANUEL Sports Editor VILLE PLATTE — Devery Henderson can never seem to say “no.” Except when it comes to demonstrating touchdown dances. The former LSU and New Orleans Saints wide receiver spoke to the children of the Ville Platte Girls-Boys Place on Friday about his career and the importance of positive incluences and hard work in their lives while watching them demonstrate things…
VILLE PLATTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
61K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy