Thinking about investing in the Apple AirPods Pro? Amazon has slashed the price by $80 today - they're now at the lowest price EVER

By Zoe Griffin For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

If you love the latest Apple tech but aren’t a fan of the prices then we have some good news. The Apple Airpods Pro wireless earbuds are now reduced by $80 on Amazon.

Just in time for summer travelling or a day soaking up the sun’s rays, you can immerse yourself in rich, quality sound for $169.99 - the lowest price the Airpod Pros have ever been.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WgmJX_0gk5HvUB00

The phenomenally popular Apple AirPods Pro are now at their lowest ever price on Amazon, reduced to $169.99

Designed with effective active noise cancellation and transparency mode, these are ideal for the beach, travel or taking calls on the move.

A new Spatial Audio feature means the sound comes from 360 degrees to envelope you in whatever you're listening to.

$169.99 (save $79) Shop

More than 85 percent of the 85,000 reviewers who've reviewed them on Amazon rated them a full five stars, saying they were 'a thousand times better' than other earbuds and reporting being 'blown away' by the crisp audio, especially when the Airpods are in Noise Cancellation mode.

This is because microphones detect noise from inside and outside the ear. The AirPods pro then counteract that noise with equal anti-noise before you can hear it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oZdnB_0gk5HvUB00
No distractions: The Apple Airpods Pro have microphones that detect noise from inside and outside the ear to cancel it before it disrupts your music

And in case you need any more reasons why the Airpods are a league above other buds, another is spatial audio. This is is a 360-degree sound format that recreates a surround effect through even a tiny pair of earbuds.

Users report sound enveloping them from all directions, which is especially good f you're streaming movies or TV through a device linked to the headphones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ycddp_0gk5HvUB00
The upgrade of the Airpod Pro, compared to other versions of the Aipod, is Spatial Audio that gives you a 360 degree sound through the earphones

'There are so many reasons I love these Airpods,' praised one thrilled Amazon shopper. 'First is the fit! You barely notice them in your ears, while other earbuds can get uncomfortable after a while. Second the Spatial Audio of the Pros is incredible and 3x the quality of my old AirPod 2s. Third, is they sync perfectly with my iPhone and the Bluetooth connection is reliable.'

Another added: 'The Spatial Audio is FLAWLESS. I keep taking them out, to make sure the sound isn’t actually coming from my speakers. When I use it for music, it makes me feel like I'm sitting in the middle of the stage as the band plays.'

To switch between Noise Cancellation mode and Transparency mode, where you can hear the world around you, all you have to do is press down on the force sensor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30tx3M_0gk5HvUB00
A force sensor on the Apple Airpods Pro lets you easily control your entertainment and answer or end calls

Or you could ask Siri, because all Apple gadgets link seamlessly with each other.

They Airpod Pros are also sweat and water-resistant, boast 4.5 hours listening off of one charge plus up to 24 hours more by charging them in the case.

They'll only be $169.99 for a limited time, so make sure to head to Amazon today if you don't want to miss out.

