A 37-year-old woman from east London was found decomposing after mental health services failed to check in on her for weeks, an inquest has found.Sophia Yurferev was found by police in her home in Hornchurch on 16 November 2021, more than a month after she had died.The inquest into her death found that the mental health trust charged with her care, North East London Foundation Trust (NELFT), had not made any welfare checks during that time.However, the coroner stated that it was not possible to say whether an earlier follow-up or attendance at her home by healthcare workers would...

