EPISD’s iconic Roddenberry Planetarium officially opened its doors Monday in a new state-of-the-art facility that promises students an adventure to infinity and beyond. The official ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated the completion of the planetarium, now located in the former multipurpose facility at Crosby Elementary. The star-studded event gave dignitaries, community members and EPISD campers from the Boys and Girls Club of El Paso a glimpse into tonight’s El Paso sky at specifically 9:15 p.m. and a short movie about the universe.

EL PASO, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO